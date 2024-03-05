Federal High Court Restricts Kano's Authority in Ganduje Bribery Investigation

In a notable development from Kano, the Federal High Court has ruled that the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission does not hold the jurisdiction to investigate or invite former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje regarding a controversial dollar bribery video. This decision redirects the focus towards federal agencies like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for any further action.

Advertisment

The case, presided over by Judge Abdullahi Liman, has stirred considerable attention, both for its high-profile subject and the implications of the ruling on the powers of state anti-corruption bodies. Ganduje was allegedly seen in a video accepting bundles of dollar notes, believed to be a bribe from a contractor. This footage had sparked outrage and prompted the state's anti-corruption commission to summon Ganduje for questioning. However, the court's recent judgement underscores a clear delineation between state and federal jurisdictions, affirming that such allegations fall under federal offences, thereby limiting the state commission's authority.

From Allegation to Legal Battle

The timeline of events underscores a contentious battle between Ganduje and the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission. After declining the commission's invitation to clear his name, Ganduje approached the Federal High Court to challenge the commission's authority over him. This legal manoeuvre culminates in the recent ruling, which not only halts the state commission's investigation but also hints at a potential shift towards federal oversight, specifically pointing towards the EFCC's involvement for any prosecutorial action.

While the court's decision has provided temporary relief for Ganduje, it opens up a new chapter of legal and possibly political scrutiny at a federal level. The counsel for the anti-graft agency, Usman Fari, has expressed intentions to appeal the judgment, indicating that the legal tussle is far from over. With the EFCC now in the spotlight, the coming months are poised to be pivotal in determining the course of this high-profile case. This situation not only highlights the complexities of jurisdictional authority in corruption cases but also sets a precedent for how similar cases might be approached in the future.

As this saga unfolds, the eyes of the nation remain fixed on the proceedings, awaiting the next turn in a case that tests the boundaries of legal jurisdiction and the relentless pursuit of accountability in public office. The outcome of this appeal, and any subsequent action by the EFCC, could have far-reaching implications for the fight against corruption in Nigeria, emphasizing the intricate dance between state powers and federal oversight.