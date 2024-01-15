Court Dismisses Rita Orji's Plea, Paves Way for Police Investigation

In a pivotal turn of events, former Nigerian House of Representatives member, Rita Orji, failed to secure legal intervention in preventing an ongoing police investigation against her. The FCT high court in Apo dismissed her application, thus paving the way for further probe into allegations surrounding her educational credentials.

Advertisment

Dismissal of Orji's Application

Presiding over the case, Justice Bello Kawu ruled that Orji failed to convincingly demonstrate that the police investigation was infringing upon her rights. The court, therefore, dismissed her suit, citing insufficient evidence to substantiate her claim of rights violation.

The Underlying Allegation

Advertisment

The investigation stemmed from a petition filed by Uche Esomonu, who accused Orji of possessing a counterfeit WAEC certificate ahead of the 2023 general elections. The Nigerian police, acting on the petition, extended an invitation to Orji for questioning, a summons that she allegedly failed to honour on the rescheduled date.

Orji's Political Journey

Rita Orji, who represented the Ajeromi/Ifelodun federal constituency under the People's Democratic Party (PDP) from 2015 to 2019, has faced a series of political setbacks. After an unsuccessful bid for re-election in 2019, she also lost the PDP primary in the 2023 general election.

With the dismissal of Orji's plea, the police are now free to continue their investigation into the legitimacy of her WAEC certificate. The outcome of this investigation could have far-reaching consequences, not just for Orji, but for Nigerian politics as a whole.