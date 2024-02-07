Court Dismisses Lawsuit, Greenlights I-81 Viaduct Removal in Syracuse

In a landmark decision, a New York state appeals court has given the green light for the controversial removal of the I-81 viaduct in Syracuse, dismissing a lawsuit by the Renew 81 group that had previously halted the project. The lawsuit had called for the New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) to pause the project and conduct a new environmental study, particularly in light of the opening of Micron Technology's new plant in Clay.

Historic Displacement and Racial Divide

The I-81 viaduct, constructed during the 1950s and 1960s, is a notorious symbol of racial displacement and division within Syracuse. It led to the demolition of a historically Black neighborhood, displacing as many as 1,300 families and instigating a racial divide that still exists to this day. After 14 years of public comment and deliberation, the state announced plans in 2016 to replace the viaduct with a community grid.

Legal Challenges and Environmental Concerns

In September 2022, Renew 81 filed a lawsuit citing the DOT's failure to evaluate or minimize additional greenhouse gases in accordance with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. This led to a ruling by New York State Supreme Court Justice Gerard Neri in November 2022 to halt the project pending further studies. However, this recent appeals court decision has dismissed Neri's ruling, thereby allowing the project to continue.

Community Reaction and Future Plans

The New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) and other community stakeholders have applauded the court's decision, underlining that replacing the viaduct with a raised highway is not an acceptable alternative. However, Renew 81 plans to appeal the dismissal and has an ongoing lawsuit against the federal government. Meanwhile, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and Governor Kathy Hochul have expressed their support for the removal project, emphasizing its potential to unify the community and improve infrastructure. The removal of the viaduct is expected to commence in 2026.