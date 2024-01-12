en English
Nigeria

Court Dismisses Appeal, Affirms Alex Otti’s LP Membership and Election Victory

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:24 pm EST
Court Dismisses Appeal, Affirms Alex Otti’s LP Membership and Election Victory

In the latest development from Nigeria’s political sphere, the appellate court has affirmed Alex Otti’s legitimate membership in the Labour Party (LP) and his subsequent victory in the governorship election in Abia State. The court’s decision puts a decisive end to the challenge questioning Otti’s nomination and sponsorship by the LP at the time of the election.

Dismissal of Appeal

The court dismissed the appeal as frivolous and vexatious, underlining that questions regarding party membership are internal affairs, and thus beyond the court’s jurisdiction. This ruling reinforces the idea that such matters should ideally be resolved within the party’s structure. It sends a clear message about the court’s stance on political party disputes and their resolution.

Otti’s Victory Upheld

Despite the challenge to his candidacy, Alex Otti emerged victorious in the governorship race, having secured a significant majority of 175,466 votes. This far surpassed his closest rival, Okey Ahiwe of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who received 88,529 votes in the election. The court’s decision has reaffirmed Otti’s win and membership in the Labour Party, thus resolving the dispute over his nomination and sponsorship by the party.

Implications for the Political Landscape

The court’s verdict not only upholds Otti’s victory but also sets a precedent for future cases involving internal party disputes. The ruling reaffirms the court’s limited jurisdiction over internal party affairs and emphasizes the importance of resolving such disputes within the party structure. The outcome of this case could influence how similar cases are handled in the future, potentially reducing the number of such disputes brought before the court.

Nigeria Politics
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

