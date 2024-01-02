en English
Courts & Law

Court Denies Extension of Physical Remand for PTI Activist Sanam Javed

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:01 pm EST
Court Denies Extension of Physical Remand for PTI Activist Sanam Javed

In a significant development, the sessions court in Lahore has rejected a police request to extend the physical remand of PTI activist Sanam Javed, who stands accused of setting a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office ablaze. Instead, the court has remanded her into judicial custody. The case is being presided over by Sessions court judge Qaiser Nazeer Butt at the Model Town police station.

Extended Physical Remand Denied

Previously, the court had extended Sanam Javed’s physical remand for one day. During the recent hearing, the police sought an extension of the remand to continue their investigation and to recover any further evidence from Javed. However, the court denied this request, marking a significant turn in the case.

Sanam Javed’s Political Aspirations

In response to the developments in the case, Sanam Javed shared her political ambitions with the media. She announced her intention to contest an election in the same constituency as PML-N’s Maryam. This has sparked a wave of speculation and commentary. Javed questioned why Maryam seemed to be afraid of her candidacy, given her nomination papers had been rejected and her bail cancelled, yet Maryam seemingly still perceived her as a threat.

The Implications of the Case

This case has drawn considerable attention, primarily due to the high-profile nature of the accused and the charges leveled against her. The decision of the court to deny an extension of physical remand and instead place Javed under judicial remand is a significant development. It signals a shift from an active investigation phase to a more procedural legal stage. The case also highlights the contentious political landscape in Pakistan, particularly in the lead up to the upcoming elections.

Courts & Law Pakistan Politics
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

