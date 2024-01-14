en English
Australia

Court Decisions Undermine Efforts for Wildlife Protection in Australia

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:40 pm EST
Court Decisions Undermine Efforts for Wildlife Protection in Australia

In a pair of recent rulings, the New South Wales (NSW) state and federal courts in Australia have sparked controversy by permitting forest operations to continue unabated, seemingly ignoring the pressing need for protection of endangered wildlife and flora. The judgments, which dismissed legal challenges aimed at safeguarding the habitats of endangered species like koalas and other forest fauna, have been denounced as a significant step backwards for Australian wildlife conservation.

Outdated Assessments and Dismal Verdicts

These court judgments have drawn criticism for their reliance on outdated assessments dating back to 1997, effectively excluding recent scientific research on localized extinction risks. The first judgment, delivered by the NSW Land and Environment Court, was in reply to a legal challenge by the North East Forest Alliance (NEFA) against the Forestry Corporation. NEFA accused the corporation of failing to provide ecologically sustainable forest management (ESFM). Despite compelling evidence of the impending extinction of koalas, Justice Pritchard dismissed the case. The judge argued that the approval for the Coastal Integrated Forestry Operations (CIFOA) in 2018 had already incorporated all future ecological requirements.

Resistance to Change and Renewal of Agreements

Environmental Minister Penny Sharpe and Primary Industry Minister Tara Moriarty have resisted changes that would safeguard forest biodiversity. Further exacerbating the situation, the Federal Court’s second judgment, delivered by Judge Perry, upheld the renewal of the North East Regional Forest Agreement (RFA) for 20 years. This decision was based on a 1997 assessment, blatantly disregarding current scientific data on climate change and threats to species.

Appeals and Postponements

The Environment Defenders Office (EDO) has lodged an appeal against the NSW Land & Environment Court’s judgment and is considering an appeal for the Federal Court’s decision. Adding to the environmental woes, the Minns Government has postponed the establishment of the Great Koala National Park until 2025. This delay comes in light of recent studies illustrating the devastating impact of the Black Summer fires on native forests and wildlife.

Criticism of Government Negligence

Critics, including IA columnist Sue Arnold, have accused the Labor government of environmental negligence. They point to ongoing industrial logging and inadequate responses to biodiversity loss as evidence of the government’s lack of commitment to environmental protection. These court judgments and governmental decisions, critics argue, have effectively reverted Australian wildlife protection to a bygone era, dismissing the realities of climate change and the catastrophic damage inflicted by wildfires.

Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

