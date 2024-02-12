Courageous Students March 12 Kilometers for Justice: Demanding Change in Living Conditions

Over 200 students from Eklavya Adarsh Residential School in Pati village, Barwani, Madhya Pradesh, took matters into their own hands. They embarked on a 12-kilometer march to the collector's office to protest the substandard living conditions, poor food quality, missing scholarships, and staff misconduct in their hostel. The date was February 12, 2024, and their determination was palpable.

The Long March to Justice

The students, ranging in age from 10 to 18 years old, set off early in the morning, their spirits high despite the daunting journey ahead. They carried banners and chanted slogans, drawing attention to the issues they faced daily at the hostel. Their main complaints revolved around the lack of clean water, proper sanitation, and the frequent abusive remarks hurled at them by intoxicated peons.

The students' demands were simple and clear – they wanted a complete change of school staff. They had made several complaints in the past, but their pleas fell on deaf ears. This time, they refused to be silenced and decided to take their grievances straight to the collector's office.

A Meeting with the Authorities

Upon receiving the news of the student protest, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and other officials rushed to meet the determined group. The students presented their case, detailing the hardships they faced and their demands for change. The authorities listened attentively and assured the students that their complaints would be addressed promptly.

Following the meeting, the SDM and other officials released a statement, promising that arrangements would be made to improve the hostel's facilities and living conditions. They acknowledged the students' courage in speaking up and commended their determination to fight for their rights.

The Return and a Glimmer of Hope

With the assurance from the authorities, the students began their journey back to the hostel. They walked with a renewed sense of hope, knowing that their voices had been heard. The incident served as a powerful reminder that even the youngest members of society can make a difference when they stand up for their rights.

As they returned to the Eklavya Adarsh Residential School, the students vowed to continue fighting for better conditions and treatment. They knew that this was just the beginning of their journey, but they were ready to face whatever challenges lay ahead.

In the end, the story of the 200 students who marched 12 kilometers to meet the collector is one of courage, resilience, and determination. It highlights the power of unity and the importance of standing up for one's rights. As the dust settles on this remarkable event, the students of Eklavya Adarsh Residential School can look forward to a brighter future, knowing that their actions have not gone unnoticed.

