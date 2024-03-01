County Durham Mourns Loss of Beloved Councillor Isabella Roberts, A True Community Champion

Isabella Roberts, a Labour member representing the East Durham division of Horden since 2021, has sadly passed away, leaving a void in the hearts of the community she tirelessly served. Durham County Council announced her death last Thursday, marking a somber moment for the area she passionately advocated for. Known for her dedication and generosity, Roberts was a figure of compassion and support, embodying the spirit of public service throughout her tenure.

Remembering Isabella Roberts: A Legacy of Service

Roberts' election to the County Council in 2021 was a testament to her commitment to the community of Horden. Her efforts went beyond political boundaries, touching lives through her empathy and unwavering support. The Labour Party and residents alike have expressed deep sorrow over her loss, with Party leader Cllr Carl Marshall highlighting her impactful role and the void her departure leaves. Tributes have poured in, celebrating her kind nature and the positive changes she brought about.

A Champion for Community Voices

Throughout her political career, Roberts was known for her approachability and willingness to listen to the concerns of her constituents. Her dedication to the community of Horden and beyond was palpable, with colleagues like Cllr Angela Surtees and Tanfield's Cllr Joyce Charlton reminiscing about her tenacity, passion, and genuine care for the people she served. Durham's Police and Crime Commissioner Joy Allen also paid homage to Roberts' significant contributions and advocacy work.

Looking Forward: Honoring Her Memory

The community of County Durham and fellow council members have vowed to continue the work Isabella Roberts championed, aiming to keep her spirit alive through ongoing projects and initiatives. As details of her funeral arrangements are awaited, the focus remains on celebrating Roberts' life and the indelible mark she left on her community. Her legacy of kindness, advocacy, and relentless pursuit of a better County Durham will not be forgotten, inspiring current and future generations to emulate her passion for public service.