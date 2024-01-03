County Council Reappoints Dr. Monica Taylor as Chair for Another Two Years

In a significant move, the County Council has reappointed Dr. Monica Taylor as its Chair for an additional two-year tenure. The decision was taken during a reorganization meeting, where Taylor, a Democrat, was sworn in for her second term alongside her party colleagues, Elaine Paul Schaefer and Christine Reuther.

Continuity in Leadership

The same event also witnessed the swearing-in of Democratic District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer for his second term. Common Pleas Court Judges Barry C. Dozer, Richard M. Cappelli, and William C. Mackrides were inducted for their second 10-year terms, while the newly elected Judge Rachel Ezzell Berry commenced her first term.

Elaine Paul Schaefer emphasized the council’s decision to retain Taylor’s leadership. Although leadership turnover is often viewed as beneficial, the council believes that the continuity in Taylor’s leadership will be especially advantageous in this transitional phase with a new executive director.

Dissent in the Ranks

Council Member Kevin Madden, who attended the meeting via Zoom, expressed his reservations about extending Taylor’s term by two years. Despite lauding her performance, Madden voted against the term extension, favoring a reorganization the following year. However, his viewpoint did not sway the majority, with the remainder of the council voting in favor of Taylor.

New Appointments and Future Plans

In addition to Taylor’s reappointment, the council named Richard Womack as Vice Chair, Jonathan Lichtenstein as Solicitor, and Barbara O’Malley as Executive Director. Each of these appointments is for a two-year period. The council also made several board appointments and established the calendar for the upcoming year. The first public meeting of the newly reorganized County Council is slated for 6 p.m. the following Wednesday.