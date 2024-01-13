Countdown Begins: Taiwan’s Presidential Race and its Global Impact

As the world watches with bated breath, Taiwan’s presidential election has moved into the critical stage of vote counting. The outcome of this closely contested race has implications that extend beyond the island’s democracy, shaping its future relations with giants such as the United States and China.

Unfolding of Election Day

Voting concluded and counting commenced for Taiwan’s presidential election. The three key candidates in the running include Vice President Lai Ching-te of the DPP, Hou Yu-ih of the KMT, and Ko Wen-je of the TPP. This election will play a decisive role in shaping Taiwan’s stance on independence and stability, with domestic issues such as slow wage growth and high housing costs also playing a significant role.

Early Leads and Potential Outcomes

In the early stages of the vote counting, Lai Ching-te, the presidential candidate for Taiwan’s ruling party, had taken an initial lead. Lai’s Democratic Progressive Party, which champions Taiwan’s separate identity and rejects China’s territorial claims, is seeking a third term, unprecedented under Taiwan’s current electoral system. If victorious, this could set the course for a more assertive stance against China’s military threats.

Global Implications

The impact of this election extends beyond Taiwan’s borders. The results could influence the geopolitical dynamics of the region, affecting neighboring countries like Japan and South Korea. Furthermore, the election results can potentially impact global security, shaping the ongoing tensions between China and Taiwan and affecting how global superpowers such as the U.S. manage these tensions.