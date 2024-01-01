Countdown Begins for Türkiye’s Pivotal Local Elections: Key Dates and Candidates

With political parties gearing up to announce their candidates, the official process for the imminent local elections in Türkiye has been set in motion. The Supreme Election Council (YSK) is on the verge of finalizing voter rolls, having ceased importing data from the central civil registration system (MERNIS). In a matter of days, the YSK is expected to disclose which parties have met the criteria to partake in the March elections.

Key Dates and Procedures

By January 10, parties are required to notify the YSK of their respective candidate selection procedures. The final voter list will be established by January 17, the same date when applications for mobile ballots for those with special assistance needs will close. The YSK will conduct a ballot position draw on January 27, while parties must submit their candidate lists by January 31. Voter assignments to ballot boxes are scheduled between February 7 and 11, with local election boards commencing ballot printing preparations shortly thereafter.

Announcement of Candidates and Propaganda Ban

The YSK will announce the temporary and final candidate lists on February 23 and March 3, respectively. A ban on election propaganda will be implemented from March 21 until March 30, culminating with the election on March 31.

Significant Figures and Political Implications

Notable political figures such as Ekrem İmamoğlu and Mansur Yavaş are among the candidates for mayoralties in major cities like Istanbul and Ankara. The elections are regarded as crucial, potentially mirroring shifts in the political landscape of Türkiye, particularly in Istanbul, a political stronghold where the mayoral position wields considerable influence.