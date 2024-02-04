Councilman Fathih Clinches Democratic Ticket for South Henveiru: Maldives Primaries

In the throes of democratic processes in the Maldives, City Councilman Mohamed Saif Fathih has emerged victorious, securing the Democratic ticket for the South Henveiru district in the forthcoming parliamentary elections. Fathih, representing the North Galolhu seat, triumphed over his opponent, Ahmed Aswan Numan, by a slim margin, obtaining 15 votes against Numan's 12 in the party's primary election.

Electoral Prospects in South Henveiru

The South Henveiru district, with 42 registered voters, has now witnessed a significant tilt in the political landscape. Fathih's victory not only affirms his candidacy for the upcoming elections but also showcases the dynamism of democratic processes in the region.

Incumbents Retain Their Ground

In another key district, South Hulhumale', incumbent MP Hussain Firushan successfully retained his Democratic ticket, gaining a substantial 74 votes against Hassan Ageel's 27 and Mohamed Faisal's 26. The Democrats held primaries in four electoral districts, including Kelaa and Kanditheemu, with several incumbent MPs successfully securing their tickets. These include MPs from Central Henveiru, North Galolhu, North Maafannu, Central Maafannu, West Henveiru, and Ungoofaaru, with some contesting for different seats.

Democrats' Ambitious Expansion

Initially setting their sights on 41 seats, the Democrats have now broadened their horizons, targeting all 93 seats in Parliament. In this ambitious quest, they are actively seeking additional candidates to represent their party across the districts. The parliamentary elections are scheduled for March 17th, marking a crucial event on the nation's political calendar. However, a proposal by the MDP to postpone the elections until after Ramadan is currently under consideration, adding an element of uncertainty to the electoral timeline.