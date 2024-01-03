en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Councillor Calls Out Delays in Repair of Collapsed Brockton Brook Wall

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:42 am EST
Councillor Calls Out Delays in Repair of Collapsed Brockton Brook Wall

In an escalation of an ongoing issue, Councillor Heather Kidd of Chirbury and Worthen has voiced her concerns over the protracted delays in addressing the collapse of a substantial section of the Brockton Brook wall near Brockton. The problem was initially brought to the attention of Shropshire Council on December 23. Since then, the situation has been aggravated by heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding, which has impeded the commencement of remedial work.

Growing Unease and Probable Consequences

With each passing day, the anxiety grows. Kidd fears that continued delays may lead to damage to the adjacent road, obstruction of the nearby bridge with debris, and increased expenditure for future repairs. The local residents share her worry, foreseeing that the debris could block the main thoroughfare, thereby rerouting traffic through Brockton Meadow. This locality is ill-suited for heavy traffic, setting the stage for potential mishaps.

A Slow Response Despite Repeated Alerts

Despite Councillor Kidd’s repeated alerts to Shropshire Council, it took nearly 10 days for an engineer to even evaluate the situation. This sluggish response is viewed with disappointment by Kidd and the local community, who feel that prompt action could have prevented the issue from escalating to its current state.

Shropshire Council’s Plan

Shropshire Council, upon acknowledging the problem, has announced plans for an ‘urgent inspection’ of the brook wall. However, this action is contingent on the receding of the floodwaters, as pointed out by a council spokesperson. The community now waits with bated breath, hoping for a swift resolution to this pressing issue.

0
Politics United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Egremont Assault: Victim Injured, Vehicle Damaged, Cumbria Police Seek Information

By Olalekan Adigun

Gerry O'Carroll, Renowned Retired Garda Involved in Kerry Babies Case, Passes Away

By BNN Correspondents

Gun Rights in 2024: A Pivotal Year for the Second Amendment

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Conflict Between BJP MLA and Cabinet Minister Spawns Concern in Party

By Dil Bar Irshad

Awaiting Verdict: Kieron Brockhouse Stands Trial on Terrorism Charges ...
@Courts & Law · 2 mins
Awaiting Verdict: Kieron Brockhouse Stands Trial on Terrorism Charges ...
heart comment 0
TMC MLA Manoranjan Byapari Alleges Life Threats Over Stand Against Corruption

By Rafia Tasleem

TMC MLA Manoranjan Byapari Alleges Life Threats Over Stand Against Corruption
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar

By Muhammad Jawad

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar
Arbroath Assault: Police Appeal for Witnesses Amid Ongoing Investigation

By Mazhar Abbas

Arbroath Assault: Police Appeal for Witnesses Amid Ongoing Investigation
Plagiarism Allegations and Politics: The Controversy Surrounding Claudine Gay’s Resignation

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Plagiarism Allegations and Politics: The Controversy Surrounding Claudine Gay's Resignation
Latest Headlines
World News
Fairview Health Complex ED Faces Temporary Disruption: Here's What You Need to Know
1 min
Fairview Health Complex ED Faces Temporary Disruption: Here's What You Need to Know
Gun Rights in 2024: A Pivotal Year for the Second Amendment
2 mins
Gun Rights in 2024: A Pivotal Year for the Second Amendment
Nyck de Vries: A Remarkable Journey Through Motorsports
2 mins
Nyck de Vries: A Remarkable Journey Through Motorsports
Conflict Between BJP MLA and Cabinet Minister Spawns Concern in Party
2 mins
Conflict Between BJP MLA and Cabinet Minister Spawns Concern in Party
Unexpected Defeat for Karen Khachanov at Hong Kong Open
2 mins
Unexpected Defeat for Karen Khachanov at Hong Kong Open
Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo Calls for Better Player Protection in Soccer
2 mins
Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo Calls for Better Player Protection in Soccer
Diego Simeone Addresses Player Contracts and Transfer Market Strategies
3 mins
Diego Simeone Addresses Player Contracts and Transfer Market Strategies
TMC MLA Manoranjan Byapari Alleges Life Threats Over Stand Against Corruption
3 mins
TMC MLA Manoranjan Byapari Alleges Life Threats Over Stand Against Corruption
Granada Secures Loan Deal with Argentine Goalkeeper Augusto Batalla
3 mins
Granada Secures Loan Deal with Argentine Goalkeeper Augusto Batalla
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
13 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
15 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
23 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
25 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
33 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
37 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
57 mins
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 hour
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 hour
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app