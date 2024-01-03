Councillor Calls Out Delays in Repair of Collapsed Brockton Brook Wall

In an escalation of an ongoing issue, Councillor Heather Kidd of Chirbury and Worthen has voiced her concerns over the protracted delays in addressing the collapse of a substantial section of the Brockton Brook wall near Brockton. The problem was initially brought to the attention of Shropshire Council on December 23. Since then, the situation has been aggravated by heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding, which has impeded the commencement of remedial work.

Growing Unease and Probable Consequences

With each passing day, the anxiety grows. Kidd fears that continued delays may lead to damage to the adjacent road, obstruction of the nearby bridge with debris, and increased expenditure for future repairs. The local residents share her worry, foreseeing that the debris could block the main thoroughfare, thereby rerouting traffic through Brockton Meadow. This locality is ill-suited for heavy traffic, setting the stage for potential mishaps.

A Slow Response Despite Repeated Alerts

Despite Councillor Kidd’s repeated alerts to Shropshire Council, it took nearly 10 days for an engineer to even evaluate the situation. This sluggish response is viewed with disappointment by Kidd and the local community, who feel that prompt action could have prevented the issue from escalating to its current state.

Shropshire Council’s Plan

Shropshire Council, upon acknowledging the problem, has announced plans for an ‘urgent inspection’ of the brook wall. However, this action is contingent on the receding of the floodwaters, as pointed out by a council spokesperson. The community now waits with bated breath, hoping for a swift resolution to this pressing issue.