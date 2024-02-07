Council Responds to Car Park Fiasco Leaving Concertgoers Stranded

On a chilly evening in Truro, hundreds of music enthusiasts who had gathered to witness the performance of The Eagles tribute band, the Illegal Eagles, at the Hall for Cornwall, found themselves caught in an unforeseen predicament. The Garras Wharf car park, which was supposed to facilitate a smooth exit for the concertgoers, witnessed a system failure that led to significant traffic congestion and left many fans stranded in the cold for half an hour.

The Complaint and the Council's Response

David Biggs from Camborne, one of the frustrated fans, sought an apology and improvements to the car park system during a Cornwall Council Cabinet meeting held on February 7. He urged the council to include an out-of-hours contact number for future incidents, so that such situations could be swiftly addressed and concertgoers saved from unnecessary inconvenience.

Responding to the issue, Councillor Richard Williams-Pears, the council's portfolio holder for transport, acknowledged the problem. He clarified that the congestion was a result of an error with the payment terminals, a problem that has since been addressed and rectified. Williams-Pears issued a formal apology on behalf of the council, recognizing the inconvenience experienced by the audience members.

Improvements in the Pipeline

Going beyond just an apology, the council is actively working on making improvements to prevent such incidents in the future. Williams-Pears confirmed that the council is collaborating with the Hall for Cornwall on devising more efficient payment options. The improvements include the introduction of a longer grace period to allow for delays and an instant pay method via mobile phones, enabling quick and hassle-free transactions.

Until these changes are fully implemented, the council has decided to increase intercom coverage until 11 pm. This measure is aimed at ensuring better communication and faster resolution of any issues that might lead to congestion, keeping the interests and convenience of the public at the forefront.