Council Passes Budget Amid Rising Inflation and Budget Pressures

In a significant development, the council has passed the budget with an 8-1 majority vote, with only Coun. Fred Ngoundjo dissenting. Coun. Maurice Dupelle and Coun. Denis Sabourin were absent during the crucial voting process. This decision came after a series of five intensive meetings that spanned over five hours each within the past week.

Commendation for the Finance Department

Mayor Towndale acknowledged the relentless efforts and dedication of the finance department spearheaded by Tracey Bailey and CAO Mathieu Fleury. The mayor also extended his appreciation to the clerk, the administration, and the fellow council members for their zealous participation in the budget deliberations.

Challenges Faced by the Council

The mayor emphasized the hurdles encountered in the budget approval process due to the mounting inflation and escalating budget pressures that are currently plaguing the nation. The initial draft budget suggested a tax levy of $88.5 million, marking an increase of $3.5 million or 4.07 percent.

Final Budget Outcome

After thorough deliberation, the tax increase was slightly adjusted to a higher rate of 4.21 percent. This decision was made in lieu of adopting the COLA ordinance, which would have allowed the council to exceed the 2.5% cap to balance the budget. The Chief Financial Officer had previously highlighted a revenue shortfall of $11.8 million and proposed massive cuts to balance the budget. The council also debated setting a new sewer rate and will reconvene for further budget discussions.