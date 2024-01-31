Council Meeting Reveals Concerns over Integrity Commissioner's Investigation

In a recent council meeting, Councillor France Bouvier brought to light some disconcerting issues surrounding the investigation process employed by the Integrity Commissioner, Elston. The investigation in question revolves around the mayor, with Bouvier expressing concerns over the selection process of the interviewees.

Questioning the Investigation Process

During the deliberation, Bouvier questioned Elston's decision not to interview three key witnesses whom the mayor believed would support his case. In defense of his approach, Elston stated that he had opted to converse with a diverse range of individuals, focusing especially on the accounts of Mayor Politis, the two complainants, and the documentary evidence at his disposal.

Bouvier's Personal Experiences

In addition to raising questions about the investigation process, Bouvier shared her personal experiences, revealing some unseemly incidents. She recalled how, at the inception of their term, the mayor had advised the council against signing documents related to the code of ethics and confidentiality. Bouvier interpreted this as an attempt by the mayor to manipulate the council, a move that she believes set a precedent for the series of events that unfolded over the subsequent year and a half.

An Apology and a Revelation

Apologizing to the public, Bouvier expressed her regret for succumbing to pressure and making hasty decisions without adequate training. She described the situation as overwhelming, making it clear that the issue at hand was not about policy but about a harassment claim that has been both publicly reported and experienced by the council. Other councillors also voiced their views on the matter, with some calling for increased penalties while others underscored the need for mediation and conflict resolution.