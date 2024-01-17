Waterford Council Urges Hedge Maintenance, Outlines Noncompliance Protocol

In a recent Comeragh District meeting, Waterford City and County Council addressed the pressing issue of overgrown hedges disrupting roads and pathways. In an impassioned plea, Councillor Liam Brazil reiterated that the onus of hedge maintenance falls squarely on the shoulders of the landowners, not the Council.

Backing Brazil's argument, Cathaoirleach Seanie Power recalled an incident involving a farmer who suffered financial losses due to the damage inflicted on his vehicle by overgrown hedges. The council acknowledged that the majority of landowners adhere to the regulations concerning hedge cutting, and only a small fraction necessitate formal notices.

Addressing Noncompliance

Senior Engineer Gabriel Hynes shed light on the protocol for dealing with noncompliance that might escalate to legal proceedings. He clarified that not only landlords but also tenants could receive notices regarding hedge maintenance. Hynes expressed that the simple act of issuing a notice often rectifies the situation, as the hedges are typically trimmed promptly afterward.

Additional note was made of a restriction on hedge cutting from March 1 to August 31, indicating that such maintenance must be ideally concluded by February 29. The council's discussion on hedge maintenance underscores the importance of individual responsibility in maintaining the city's infrastructure and the potential legal consequences of failing to do so.