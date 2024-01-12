en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ireland

Council Debates Removal of HGVs from Mallow’s Main Street

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:44 am EST
Council Debates Removal of HGVs from Mallow’s Main Street

In a recent gathering of the Kanturk/Mallow Municipal District, a vigorous debate unfolded regarding the exclusion of heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) from Mallow’s Main Street. The dialogue was triggered by a motion put forth by Fine Gael councillor Tony O’Shea, who demanded an update on this pressing issue.

Councillor’s Concerns and Suggestions

Councillor O’Shea voiced concerns about the safety and suitability of HGVs trundling down the main street, potentially causing accidents and snarling up traffic. He advocated for the use of alternate routes to circumvent these issues. His motion was seconded by Fine Gael councillor Liam Madden, who underscored the necessity for improved signage to redirect vehicular flow effectively.

Possible Mitigation Measures

Dennis O’Regan, Senior Executive Engineer from Cork County Council, briefed the councillors on planning conditions aimed at dissuading HGVs from using Main Street. He also broached the subject of installing additional signage and road markings, contingent on funding and approval. Furthermore, he alluded to the proposed N72/N73 Mallow Relief Road as a long-term solution to the problem.

The Path Towards a Permanent Ban

Aidan Creagh, a Senior Executive Officer, noted that imposing a permanent HGV ban would necessitate the establishment of a by-law and the initiation of a statutory process. Councillor John Paul O’Shea concurred that the by-law process is intricate but endorsed the immediate pursuit of additional signage. He also suggested reaching out to companies frequently using the route, requesting them to steer clear of the main street unless making local deliveries.

In conclusion, Cork County Council resolved to engage with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) about the signage, and pledged to dispatch letters to stakeholders, imploring them to dissuade their HGVs from using Main Street.

0
Ireland Politics Transportation
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Ireland

See more
10 mins ago
Farmers Alliance: A New Addition to Ireland's Political Landscape
In a significant political development, the Farmers Alliance has been granted approval to become a recognized political party in Ireland. The Electoral Commission’s chief executive, Art O’Leary, who also holds the position of Ireland’s Registrar of Political Parties, has given the green light to the party’s application. The formal proclamation of the approval was published
Farmers Alliance: A New Addition to Ireland's Political Landscape
Town Triumphs Over Ardmore in Thrilling Comeback
3 hours ago
Town Triumphs Over Ardmore in Thrilling Comeback
Ballinamallard Bow Out of Irish Cup Following Newry City Defeat
3 hours ago
Ballinamallard Bow Out of Irish Cup Following Newry City Defeat
Cate Blanchett Spotted Filming in Dublin: A Return to Irish Cinema
29 mins ago
Cate Blanchett Spotted Filming in Dublin: A Return to Irish Cinema
KALO Triumphs in Brown Thomas & Arnotts' Pitch'23 Initiative
46 mins ago
KALO Triumphs in Brown Thomas & Arnotts' Pitch'23 Initiative
Not Guilty Pleas Entered in Robbie Lawlor Murder Trial
51 mins ago
Not Guilty Pleas Entered in Robbie Lawlor Murder Trial
Latest Headlines
World News
Arsenal Women's Coach Eidevall Prioritizes FA Cup and Player Development
29 seconds
Arsenal Women's Coach Eidevall Prioritizes FA Cup and Player Development
Oil Prices Surge in Wake of Joint US-UK Military Operation against Houthis
1 min
Oil Prices Surge in Wake of Joint US-UK Military Operation against Houthis
Misdiagnosis to Triumph: A Seven-Year-Old Boy's Battle with Burkitt Lymphoma
2 mins
Misdiagnosis to Triumph: A Seven-Year-Old Boy's Battle with Burkitt Lymphoma
Philippine Bishops Caution Against Charter Change Amid Controversy
3 mins
Philippine Bishops Caution Against Charter Change Amid Controversy
Yuzvendra Chahal's Social Outing with Orry Sparks Reactions Amidst Career Speculations
3 mins
Yuzvendra Chahal's Social Outing with Orry Sparks Reactions Amidst Career Speculations
Fourteenth Amendment, Trump, and the Tug-of-War Over Presidential Immunity
4 mins
Fourteenth Amendment, Trump, and the Tug-of-War Over Presidential Immunity
The Crucial Role of Regular Pap Smears: A Plea for Cancer Prevention
4 mins
The Crucial Role of Regular Pap Smears: A Plea for Cancer Prevention
Starmer's £111m Tooth Brushing Scheme: A Step Too Far?
5 mins
Starmer's £111m Tooth Brushing Scheme: A Step Too Far?
Ecuador Proposes VAT Hike Aimed at Tackling Internal Security Crisis
5 mins
Ecuador Proposes VAT Hike Aimed at Tackling Internal Security Crisis
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
3 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
4 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
5 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app