Council Debates Removal of HGVs from Mallow’s Main Street

In a recent gathering of the Kanturk/Mallow Municipal District, a vigorous debate unfolded regarding the exclusion of heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) from Mallow’s Main Street. The dialogue was triggered by a motion put forth by Fine Gael councillor Tony O’Shea, who demanded an update on this pressing issue.

Councillor’s Concerns and Suggestions

Councillor O’Shea voiced concerns about the safety and suitability of HGVs trundling down the main street, potentially causing accidents and snarling up traffic. He advocated for the use of alternate routes to circumvent these issues. His motion was seconded by Fine Gael councillor Liam Madden, who underscored the necessity for improved signage to redirect vehicular flow effectively.

Possible Mitigation Measures

Dennis O’Regan, Senior Executive Engineer from Cork County Council, briefed the councillors on planning conditions aimed at dissuading HGVs from using Main Street. He also broached the subject of installing additional signage and road markings, contingent on funding and approval. Furthermore, he alluded to the proposed N72/N73 Mallow Relief Road as a long-term solution to the problem.

The Path Towards a Permanent Ban

Aidan Creagh, a Senior Executive Officer, noted that imposing a permanent HGV ban would necessitate the establishment of a by-law and the initiation of a statutory process. Councillor John Paul O’Shea concurred that the by-law process is intricate but endorsed the immediate pursuit of additional signage. He also suggested reaching out to companies frequently using the route, requesting them to steer clear of the main street unless making local deliveries.

In conclusion, Cork County Council resolved to engage with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) about the signage, and pledged to dispatch letters to stakeholders, imploring them to dissuade their HGVs from using Main Street.