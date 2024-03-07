Council Considers Backdated Allowance Increases for Councillors Amidst Budget Scrutinies

At a recent full council meeting, discussions were centered around the recommendations made by the Independent Remuneration Panel (IRP) regarding the adjustment of councillors' allowances for 2022-23 and 2023-24. The IRP proposed that the basic allowance for councillors be increased in line with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) or in accordance with the staff pay award for the respective years. Despite the deliberations, the council has deferred the decision to a future meeting, pending further review by the IRP.
Understanding the Recommendations
The IRP's recommendations have sparked a debate on the financial implications for the council's budget. For the fiscal year 2022-2023, the panel suggested an increase in the basic councillor allowance by 6.2%, aligning with the CPI figure from February 2022. For 2023-2024, a more significant increase of 10.4% was recommended, mirroring the CPI figure from February 2023. These proposed increases, if implemented, would be applied retroactively.
Current Allowance Structure
Councillors currently receive a basic allowance of £8,785, with additional special responsibility allowances for those holding key positions. These special allowances range from £5,004 for the deputy mayor to £20,015 for the council leader. The IRP has clarified that if a councillor holds multiple positions warranting special allowances, they will only receive the highest amount. This structure aims to compensate councillors for their contributions while maintaining a fair and balanced approach to public spending.
The council's decision to defer the vote introduces a period of uncertainty regarding the financial recognition of councillors' roles. The IRP's ongoing review of special responsibility allowances, expected to conclude in 2024, may bring additional changes.