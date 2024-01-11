Council By-Election Unfolds in South Portslade Amid School Closure Controversy

Today, the residents of South Portslade, Brighton and Hove City, are exercising their democratic right by casting their votes in a council by-election. This election comes on the heels of the resignation of Labour’s stalwart councillor, Les Hamilton who stepped down in November after an illustrious tenure spanning over 50 years. Age was the determining factor in his decision to retire, leaving a council seat up for grabs and igniting a contest among seven candidates.

A Controversial Backdrop

The by-election is taking place against the backdrop of a contentious issue—the impending closure of St Peter’s Community Primary and Nursery School, a well-regarded educational institution nestled within the ward. The closure, scheduled for August 2024, has drawn the ire of parents, particularly those whose children have special educational needs. They worry that their children’s education and support could be compromised by this transition.

The Council’s Stance and the Election’s Significance

The Brighton and Hove City Council, however, has defended its decision, attributing the closure to demographic shifts and funding challenges that schools nationwide are grappling with. While the by-election might seem like a local affair, its implications are far-reaching. The Labour Party currently holds a commanding presence in the council, with 35 seats. Meanwhile, the Green Party has seven seats, the Conservatives have six, and the Brighton and Hove Independents have two, in addition to three independent councillors in different wards.

The Voting Process

Voters are expected to present photo identification at the polling stations, which are open from 7 am to 10 pm. The counting will commence post-closure, and the results are expected to be announced the following day, revealing who will fill the vacant council seat and likely shape the future of St Peter’s Community Primary and Nursery School.