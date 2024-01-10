en English
Music

Could Taylor Swift Unknowingly Be a Covert Asset? An Ex-FBI Agent Weighs In

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:29 pm EST
Could Taylor Swift Unknowingly Be a Covert Asset? An Ex-FBI Agent Weighs In

As the world of politics and pop music intersect, former FBI special agent, Stuart Kaplan, has stirred the pot by suggesting that pop sensation, Taylor Swift, might unwittingly serve a covert role due to her vast influence on voter registration. His comments came to light during a Fox News segment, following Swift’s promotion of Vote.org, an action that triggered a considerable increase in voter registration among her youthful fan base.

Taylor Swift’s Political Influence

Swift, adored by millions, has often been a catalyst for political engagement among the youth, especially in the critical swing state of Pennsylvania. The recent surge in voter registration after her post simply demonstrates the extent of her reach. While some view this as the power of celebrity influence, others, like Kaplan, see it as potentially a tool used by the Biden administration’s ‘perception optics management team’ to sway votes.

Reactions to Kaplan’s Comments

The speculation sparked a flurry of reactions from various corners. Attorney Bradley Moss, in a playful nod to Swift’s lyrics, tweeted, ‘Shake it off, Taylor.’ Ex-CIA officer Marc Polymeropoulos, expressing skepticism, questioned the validity of Kaplan’s claim. Tracy Walder, an ex-CIA and FBI operative, humorously defended Swift, stating that even if she were a covert asset, she’d be the ‘best one ever.’ Asha Rangappa, a former FBI agent, critiqued the insinuation that Swift couldn’t independently advocate for voting.

Swift’s History of Political Statements

Taylor Swift has a track record of dipping her toes into the political arena. Her most notable political statement came in 2020 when she criticized former President Trump, accusing him of ‘stoking the fires of white supremacy.’ While some artists shy away from expressing their political views, Swift has shown that she’s not afraid to use her platform for causes she believes in, whether it’s encouraging her fans to vote or speaking out against racial injustice.

Music Politics United States
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

