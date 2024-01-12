Cosatu President Zingiswa Losi Advocates for Continued ANC Support

In a pivotal moment for South African politics, Zingiswa Losi, the President of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), has stressed the importance of the African National Congress (ANC) in the nation’s socioeconomic landscape. The setting for these remarks was the ANC’s 112th-anniversary celebration, an event that drew attention not just within South Africa but from observers worldwide.

Unwavering Support for the ANC

Losi, a known ally of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, used the platform to caution workers against distancing themselves from the ANC. She argued that the socioeconomic progress achieved under the party’s reign could be undone if the ANC were to lose power. The importance of this message becomes even more crucial in the context of the approaching 2024 national and provincial elections.

The Role of Cosatu

As the head of Cosatu, one of the most influential trade union federations in South Africa, Losi’s words carry significant weight. Cosatu has long been a key ally of the ANC, and Losi’s recent remarks underscore this enduring partnership. She reminded workers of the potential ramifications of political change, underlining the critical role of the ANC in safeguarding their interests.

The Path Ahead

With the 2024 national and provincial elections on the horizon, the ANC’s future hangs in the balance. As political campaigning intensifies, the words of leaders like Losi will be pivotal in shaping public opinion. While the road ahead is fraught with challenges, the ANC’s long history and its significant contributions to South Africa’s socioeconomic landscape provide a resilient backdrop against which the party can campaign for continued support.