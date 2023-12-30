Corporators’ Brawl at Municipal Council Meeting Sparks Controversy

A tumultuous altercation erupted in a municipal council meeting in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, as two corporators descended into a physical brawl, their heated words giving way to kicks and punches. The incident, caught on camera, has since proliferated across social media platforms, stirring significant controversy.

Confrontation Amidst Deliberation

The meeting, initially convened to discuss development projects worth ₹4 crores, unexpectedly devolved into a spectacle of violence as the two corporators, affiliated with different political parties, clashed. The aggressive exchange, involving not only verbal sparring but also physical aggression, was marked by punches, kicks, and the use of furniture as makeshift shields.

Intervention and Aftermath

The escalating tension prompted intervention from other council members present at the meeting, who stepped in to quell the brawl. Upon being informed of the incident, local authorities took swift action, with police intervening to restore order. The video of the altercation, virally circulated on social media, has drawn sharp criticism from various political figures, highlighting the stark contrast between the intended purpose of the meeting and its chaotic outcome.

Political Repercussions

Former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav condemned the incident, criticizing the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government for the unruly conduct within the council. The altercation, provoked by allegations of corruption against a BJP leader, unfolded in the presence of RLD MLA Prassana Chaudhary. This incident reflects the simmering tensions and power dynamics within local political spheres, where discussions on developmental work often give way to personal and political disputes.