Corporate Titans Laud PM Modi's Vision for India's Prosperity at Chandigarh University Meet

At the prestigious 10th Corporate Advisory Board Meeting organized by Chandigarh University, a constellation of corporate leaders united to commend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's transformative leadership and his pioneering initiatives aimed at steering India towards a brighter future. This event served as a vibrant forum for industry giants, policymakers, academicians, and students to deliberate on the strides made under Modi's governance towards realizing the ambitious 'Viksit Bharat by 2047' vision.

Unanimous Praise for Visionary Leadership

Ravi Purohit of Birla Soft and Amresh Ohri from GMR Airports Limited, among others, extolled PM Modi's dynamic leadership, attributing India's unstoppable progress to his visionary strategies. They emphasized the quantum leap in infrastructure development, notably the exponential growth in the number of airports, as a testament to Modi's commitment to fostering a conducive environment for economic growth and development. The leaders shared a common belief that under Modi's continued stewardship, India is poised to scale new heights of development.

Empowering Innovations and Startups

Highlighting the transformative impact of Modi's policies, Vinod Parur of RR Kabel and Prashant Rai from Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited praised the government's efforts to nurture innovation and propel the startup ecosystem. They lauded the PM's role in creating a vibrant ecosystem that encourages entrepreneurial ventures, thereby contributing to India's vision of becoming a global manufacturing hub and ensuring equitable development across all regions.

India's Global Stature on the Rise

PS Ganeshan from Yamaha reflected on the enhanced global respect for Indians, attributing it to Modi's effective governance and international diplomacy. The corporate leaders unanimously agreed that Modi's leadership has not only transformed the domestic landscape but has also elevated India's stature on the global stage. They expressed optimism about India's journey towards achieving the Viksit Bharat by 2047, underpinned by Modi's innovative policies and inclusive development agenda.

As the meeting concluded, the palpable sense of optimism among the attendees was a testament to the collective belief in India's potential to achieve unprecedented growth and prosperity. The discussions underscored the critical role of visionary leadership in realizing the dream of a developed and vibrant India by 2047. With continued focus on innovation, infrastructure, and inclusive growth, India is indeed on a path to rewriting its destiny.