Palestine

Cornwall Council Criticized for Investments in Companies Operating in Occupied Palestinian Territory

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:57 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 4:59 am EST
Cornwall Council Criticized for Investments in Companies Operating in Occupied Palestinian Territory

Cornwall Council has recently faced criticism for its financial investments in companies operating in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT) and Israel. Kate Thomas, a pensioner member of the Cornwall Council, made the accusation, claiming that the council’s pension fund is invested in businesses profiting from human rights violations and war crimes in the OPT.

Defending the Investments

Cllr Jayne Kirkham, who chairs the council’s pension fund, defended the fund’s investment strategy. She stressed the compliance of the fund with environmental, social, and governance factors and its stance as a leader in responsible investment policies. She also highlighted the fund’s keen interest in renewables and housing investments, which directly benefit Cornwall, and its membership in the Brunel Pension Partnership. The partnership uses external fund managers for the selection of investments.

Investments in Question

The council’s controversial investments include companies like Siemens, Booking Holdings Inc., and various Israeli firms such as SolarEdge and Maytronics. While Kirkham assured that the pension fund’s investments in the aerospace and defence sector do not include controversial weapons, it does include industries related to defence. The fund’s holdings in this particular sector comprise 0.16% of its total holdings, featuring investments in companies like Safran SA, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, MTU Aero Engines AG, and Axon Enterprise Inc.

International Perspective

Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong, in her recent trip to Ramallah, condemned the construction of Israeli settlements in the OPT as illegal under international law. She also voiced the Australian government’s perspective that these settlements pose a barrier to peace. Moreover, she called upon the Palestinian Authority to ensure that Australian taxpayer funding for humanitarian aid is not misused. Wong also defended an additional donation of $6 million for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) as part of a $22 million package announced this week. She emphasized the importance of ensuring that the funds are used appropriately and transparently.

Palestine Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

