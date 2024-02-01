Cornell University Enlists Top-Tier Lobbying Firm Amid Endowment Tax Controversies

Capitol Tax Partners, a premier tax lobbying firm, has been enlisted by Cornell University to advocate on matters pertaining to the taxation of university endowments. Richard Grafmeyer and Melissa Mueller, two key figures at the firm, will helm the lobbying efforts. Notably, this is the first instance since 1999 that Cornell, a prestigious Ivy League institution, has sought the services of an external firm.

Increased Scrutiny of Elite Universities' Endowments

The recent move by Cornell follows enhanced scrutiny on the endowments of elite universities. The magnifying glass has been particularly intense in light of controversies such as the responses of campuses to protests tied to the Israel-Hamas conflict. The hiring of Capitol Tax Partners comes at a time when legislative efforts by Republicans to increase taxes on sizable endowment funds are gaining momentum. These proposals, spearheaded by Senators J.D. Vance and Tom Cotton, primarily target affluent private colleges.

Universities Lobby Against Proposed Measures

Despite Democratic opposition successfully stalling these bills, universities are stepping up their lobbying efforts against such measures. Lobbying disclosures from top-tier institutions like Princeton, Yale, Stanford, and Rutgers University bear testimony to this. The National Association of College and University Business Officers has cautioned college leaders against dismissing these proposals offhand.

