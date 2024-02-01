Cornell University Engages Tax Lobbying Firm as McCarthy Eyes Revenge

In a groundbreaking move, Cornell University has enlisted the services of Capitol Tax Partners, a top-tier tax lobbying firm, to safeguard its interests regarding the taxation of university endowments. This is a first in over two decades for the Ivy League institution and comes at a time when elite universities are facing increased scrutiny over their sizable endowment funds. The lobbying account will be managed by Richard Grafmeyer and Melissa Mueller, both of whom command extensive experience in the realm of tax legislation.

Increasing Legislative Pressure on University Endowments

The decision by Cornell arrives on the heels of recent legislative proposals geared towards hiking taxes on hefty university endowments, notably those introduced by Senators J.D. Vance and Tom Cotton. These legislative measures specifically target wealthy private colleges that are not religiously affiliated, igniting a wave of opposition from the institutions in question and various educational associations.

Universities and Organizations Rally Against Proposed Tax Hikes

Parallel to Cornell University's lobbying endeavours, numerous universities and organizations are mounting resistance against both bipartisan and Republican-led legislative actions that pose a threat to their endowments. These collective efforts represent a concerted push to counteract potential policy changes that could unfavorably impact the financial standing of these institutions.

