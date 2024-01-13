en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Cornelius Mweetwa Foresees More Challenges for Zambia’s Opposition in 2024

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:52 am EST
Cornelius Mweetwa Foresees More Challenges for Zambia’s Opposition in 2024

As the dawn of 2024 unfurls, Cornelius Mweetwa, a noted persona within Zambia’s political landscape, has sounded a cautionary note for opposition parties. He anticipates an escalation in challenges, or ‘imingalato,’ as the year progresses. Mweetwa’s message seems to underscore the significance of the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema, pointing towards its potential to dramatically turn the tide for Zambia’s economy.

Mweetwa’s Critique of Opposition Politics

Mweetwa’s critique of the opposition’s political play is unsparing. He condemns their approach as lacking in seriousness, indirectly accusing them of eroding democratic values rather than making constructive contributions towards the nation’s progress. His reference to the opposition’s ‘lamentable failure to deliver’ and bleak chances of ‘bouncing back to power in 2026’ is an apparent commentary on their political efficacy.

Call for Political Maturity

Mweetwa’s statements can also be interpreted as a call for political maturity. He urges the opposition to pivot from mere rhetoric to substantial policy discourse, implicitly suggesting that it’s time politics in Zambia transcended the usual mudslinging and focused on real issues that can empower the nation.

A Broader Political Discourse

The content of Mweetwa’s statement seems to be part of a larger ongoing political discourse in Zambia. It may be reflective of the continuing tensions between the supporters of the government and opposition parties. The year 2024, as per Mweetwa’s forecast, is likely to be a period of increased ‘imingalato’ unless opposition parties step up, reflect on their strategies, and contribute positively to the nation.

0
Africa Politics Zambia
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
3 mins ago
Author's Ancestral Ties to Slave Trade Ignites Reparations Debate in UK
In an illuminating twist of history, UK author and poet, Malik Al Nasir, discovered his lineage traced back to the Sandbach Tinne dynasty, a paramount family involved in the slave trade. His journey of self-discovery evolved into a 20-year academic research project at the University of Cambridge, bringing to light the family’s monopolization of the
Author's Ancestral Ties to Slave Trade Ignites Reparations Debate in UK
Ghana's Power Crisis: Public Demands Load-Shedding Timetable Amid 'Dumsor' Outages
25 mins ago
Ghana's Power Crisis: Public Demands Load-Shedding Timetable Amid 'Dumsor' Outages
Chad's Political Landscape Shifts with New Director of Cabinet Appointment
45 mins ago
Chad's Political Landscape Shifts with New Director of Cabinet Appointment
Chinese Foreign Minister's Africa Visit: A Testament to Enduring Partnerships
9 mins ago
Chinese Foreign Minister's Africa Visit: A Testament to Enduring Partnerships
Zambian President Raises Concerns Over Unplanned Urban Migration
18 mins ago
Zambian President Raises Concerns Over Unplanned Urban Migration
Ghanaian Fans Embark on Journey to Support Black Stars in AFCON Tournament
25 mins ago
Ghanaian Fans Embark on Journey to Support Black Stars in AFCON Tournament
Latest Headlines
World News
Xavi Hernandez Reveals Barcelona's Strategy Ahead of Spanish Super Cup Final
15 seconds
Xavi Hernandez Reveals Barcelona's Strategy Ahead of Spanish Super Cup Final
Asia All-Stars Clinch Victory in B.League All-Star Game; Australia Wins Cricket World Cup
23 seconds
Asia All-Stars Clinch Victory in B.League All-Star Game; Australia Wins Cricket World Cup
HSBC Sevens Series Returns to Vancouver: A Boost for Rugby in Canada
38 seconds
HSBC Sevens Series Returns to Vancouver: A Boost for Rugby in Canada
India Protests British High Commissioner's Visit to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir
54 seconds
India Protests British High Commissioner's Visit to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir
Panthers vs Eagles: A Sun Belt Showdown on the College Basketball Court
1 min
Panthers vs Eagles: A Sun Belt Showdown on the College Basketball Court
Southern Utah Jaguars to Battle Florida A&M Rattlers in SWAC Showdown
2 mins
Southern Utah Jaguars to Battle Florida A&M Rattlers in SWAC Showdown
Eric Dier's Transfer to Bayern Munich: A New Chapter Begins Amid Humorous Fan Reactions
2 mins
Eric Dier's Transfer to Bayern Munich: A New Chapter Begins Amid Humorous Fan Reactions
From Tragedy to Triumph: Esther Abido's Inspiring Journey to Academic Excellence
2 mins
From Tragedy to Triumph: Esther Abido's Inspiring Journey to Academic Excellence
Illinois Lawmaker Advocates for Default Vote-by-Mail Option
2 mins
Illinois Lawmaker Advocates for Default Vote-by-Mail Option
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
3 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
3 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
4 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
4 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
4 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
5 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
7 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
11 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
11 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app