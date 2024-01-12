en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Cork’s Iconic Nash 19 Shuts Down Amid Rising Business Costs

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:30 pm EST
Cork’s Iconic Nash 19 Shuts Down Amid Rising Business Costs

The iconic Cork restaurant, Nash 19, a bastion of local culinary delight for over three decades, has permanently shut down. This abrupt closure, unveiled following the eatery’s Christmas break, has left 20 employees jobless and the local community grappling with the loss of a cherished gastronomic landmark. Claire Nash, the owner of the establishment, attributed the closure to soaring business costs.

The Challenges that Topped the Plate

While Nash 19 was no stranger to adversity, the confluence of a global pandemic, a war in Ukraine causing skyrocketing energy costs, and local flooding proved insurmountable. This slew of challenges eventually led to Claire Nash’s dwindling passion for running the business. The closure of this long-standing enterprise has amplified concerns about the viability of the hospitality sector, particularly small businesses in the heart of Cork.

Industry Reactions and Calls for Action

Adrian Cummins from the Restaurant Association of Ireland expressed shock at Nash 19’s closure, underscoring the urgency for government intervention. He highlighted the grim prospect for the sector if such a long-standing business could not weather the storm. Local politicians like Labour Party’s Peter Horgan echoed these sentiments, suggesting a comprehensive, transparent discussion to address the underlying issues plaguing small businesses in Cork’s city center.

Questioning the ‘City Rising’ Initiative

Peter Horgan criticized the ‘City Rising’ initiative, arguing that a more effective approach would be to bolster public transport to lure more people into the city. As Nash 19’s closure has sparked conversations about the future of the city center, the community seeks proactive measures to buttress small businesses. The article also extends an invitation to readers to support the platform and ensure the accessibility of news without paywalls.

0
Business Ireland Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
4 mins ago
Marriott International Debuts Moxy Brand in India, Eyes Further Expansion
Marriott International is primed to launch its vibrant hotel brand, Moxy, in India, marking the brand’s inaugural appearance in the country. The hotel giant is set to open the first Moxy hotel, the Moxy Bengaluru Airport Prestige Tech Cloud, with its grand launch scheduled for Monday. This new addition, sporting 128 rooms, elevates Marriott’s presence
Marriott International Debuts Moxy Brand in India, Eyes Further Expansion
ESPN Apologies for Emmy Awards Scam
6 mins ago
ESPN Apologies for Emmy Awards Scam
GTC's Grand Appreciation Party: A Celebration of Global Partnerships and Success
7 mins ago
GTC's Grand Appreciation Party: A Celebration of Global Partnerships and Success
Lisa Marie Presley: An Unfinished Memoir and a Legacy of Financial Complexity
4 mins ago
Lisa Marie Presley: An Unfinished Memoir and a Legacy of Financial Complexity
Pepsi Violated Collective Bargaining Agreement, Rules Arbitrator
4 mins ago
Pepsi Violated Collective Bargaining Agreement, Rules Arbitrator
Retail Industry Embraces SAP Solutions to Overcome 2024 Challenges
5 mins ago
Retail Industry Embraces SAP Solutions to Overcome 2024 Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
NeuroPong: Turning Table Tennis into a Therapeutic Game
1 min
NeuroPong: Turning Table Tennis into a Therapeutic Game
St. Mary Parish Council Elects New Leadership Amid Budget Shortfall
1 min
St. Mary Parish Council Elects New Leadership Amid Budget Shortfall
Austin Machete Attack: A Brutal Incident Sparks Public Safety Concerns
3 mins
Austin Machete Attack: A Brutal Incident Sparks Public Safety Concerns
Trials of Osiris Returns to Destiny 2: New Challenges, Rewards Await Players
4 mins
Trials of Osiris Returns to Destiny 2: New Challenges, Rewards Await Players
National Bobblehead Museum Unveils 2024 Presidential Candidate Series
5 mins
National Bobblehead Museum Unveils 2024 Presidential Candidate Series
Labour Candidates Challenge SEND Services in Hertfordshire, Demand Improvements
5 mins
Labour Candidates Challenge SEND Services in Hertfordshire, Demand Improvements
Raju Pathak Cricket Academy's Inspiring Journey to MCC Pro-40 Semifinals
6 mins
Raju Pathak Cricket Academy's Inspiring Journey to MCC Pro-40 Semifinals
ESPN Apologies for Emmy Awards Scam
6 mins
ESPN Apologies for Emmy Awards Scam
Proactive Healthcare Management: Lagos State's Shield Against Social Media Criticism
7 mins
Proactive Healthcare Management: Lagos State's Shield Against Social Media Criticism
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
4 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
7 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
7 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app