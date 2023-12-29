en English
Greece

Convicted Former MP Kasidiaris Sworn in as Athens City Councillor Amid Controversy

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:26 am EST
On the chilly morning of Friday, December 29, the city hall of Athens braced for an unusual event. Under the watchful eyes of a police escort, Ilias Kasidiaris, a former Member of Parliament (MP) and a convicted member of the far-right Golden Dawn party, stepped into the municipal council chamber to be sworn in as a city councillor. This event, fraught with tension and cloaked in controversy, took place separately from the rest of the municipal council’s ceremony, which had unfolded the previous day at the Kypseli municipal market.

Postponement in the Face of Potential Disturbances

The oath-taking, initially scheduled for the same day as the rest of the ceremony, had been postponed. The reason? A palpable fear of potential disturbances. Anti-fascist organizations and far-right supporters had organized events that caused concerns for safety. The decision to postpone Kasidiaris’ swearing-in was taken as a precautionary measure. This was not the first time Kasidiaris had been involved in incidents at a swearing-in ceremony. Back in 2014, he had caused a significant disruption during the proceedings.

From Prison to City Hall and Back

To attend the ceremony, Kasidiaris had requested leave from prison. Following his swearing-in, he was expected to return to Domoko prison. He had been convicted for his involvement with the Golden Dawn party, a political group known for its far-right ideologies. Given his conviction, his stay in the city council is likely to be short-lived. Legal procedures are anticipated to be enacted, leading to his dismissal from the council position after being officially sworn in. The paradox of a convicted person serving in the city council, albeit briefly, stirred the city of Athens, offering a stark reminder of the complexities of politics.

What Lies Ahead

Following his return to prison, Kasidiaris was expected to be granted leave the following day. However, his future in the Athens city council remains uncertain. The political landscape of Athens, much like the rest of Greece, is a complex tapestry of ideologies, power plays, and historical influences. How the city responds to Kasidiaris’ brief tenure in the council and his subsequent dismissal will shape the political narratives in the days to come.

Greece Politics
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

