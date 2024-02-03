Controversy Swirls as Councillors Gajjar and Mistry Exit Council Meeting Early

In a recent display of controversial conduct, Councillors Bharti Gajjar and Chandni Mistry have come under severe scrutiny for their premature departure from the inaugural council meeting of the year at Hove Town Hall. Their early exit, clocked less than an hour into the session, left fellow councillors and observers dismayed as it unfolded during a crucial discussion on support measures for vulnerable individuals in temporary housing.

Allegations and Investigation

Gajjar and Mistry, both former members of the Labour party, are currently under investigation by Sussex Police. The inquiry follows allegations of electoral malpractice related to their declared places of residence during the electoral process. Their expulsion from the Labour party in December was triggered by these allegations, further stirring the murky waters of local politics.

Connections to Leicester

Interestingly, both councillors have significant ties to Leicester. Gajjar is the owner of a property and is associated with three registered companies in the city. Mistry, on the other hand, has previously publicised her origins from Leicester. These connections have raised questions about their true residency and the legitimacy of their electoral participation.

Attendance and Allowances

Despite the controversy, the rules of the Brighton and Hove City Council allow Gajjar and Mistry to retain their seats and claim their financial allowances until August. The only requisite is their attendance at least once every six months. This technicality has caused a stir among other councillors and political figures, who question their commitment to their responsibilities and the constituents they represent.

Their conduct has attracted significant criticism, with many calling for their resignation to pave the way for by-elections. As the investigation proceeds and the political storm intensifies, their future in the council remains uncertain.