Politics

Controversy Surrounds Renomination of Lutfu Savas Amidst Earthquake Criticism

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:42 pm EST
Controversy Surrounds Renomination of Lutfu Savas Amidst Earthquake Criticism

The Republican People’s Party (CHP) in Turkey is under fire for its decision to re-appoint Lutfu Savas as the mayoral candidate for Hatay, despite his contested role in the devastating 2023 earthquakes. The twin disasters, striking with magnitudes of 7.8 and 7.5 on February 6, claimed over 50,000 lives, pushing millions into homelessness. Amidst the rubble, accusations were hurled at Savas, blaming his alleged negligence in enforcing safety standards during construction licensing, which many believe exacerbated the catastrophe’s impact.

Party Spokesperson’s Defense

Despite the mounting criticism, CHP spokesperson Deniz Yucel staunchly defended the decision to reinstate Savas. Yucel highlighted the mayor’s efforts in recovery and rehabilitation initiatives post-disaster, painting him as a responsive leader in the face of adversity. Yet, the public sentiment seems to largely veer towards calling for his resignation.

The Political Play

Adding a layer of intrigue to the situation, CHP leader Ozgur Ozel’s initial hesitance over Savas’s renomination appeared to dissolve, leading to speculation about the internal dynamics within the party. Critics wonder if Savas’s influence within the party compelled Ozel to change his stance.

Controversy Over Building Collapse

Further fuelling the controversy, Savas was also criticized for his support of a contractor whose structures collapsed in the earthquakes, resulting in hundreds of fatalities, including well-known Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu. Savas’s endorsement of the contractor as an ‘idealist’, despite the tragic incident, has stirred a significant uproar.

Politics Turkey
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

