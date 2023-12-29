Controversy Surrounds James Daly’s Remark on ‘Crap Parents’ in Bury

Conservative MP James Daly, representing Bury North, has stirred controversy with his statement attributing the struggles of many children in his constituency to having ‘crap parents.’ This comment, which was made while discussing the objectives of a group known as the New Conservatives, has been met with sharp criticism, particularly from his Labour rivals.

A Controversial Comment

Daly’s remark, which was made in the context of the issues the New Conservatives aim to address, has drawn criticism from various quarters. The New Conservatives is a group largely made up of Conservative MPs from Red Wall constituencies, constituencies that have traditionally voted Labour but recently swung Conservative. The group’s focus is on addressing the issues faced by their communities, which include socio-economic challenges and a lack of opportunities for young people.

Backlash from Labour

Following Daly’s comment, his Labour rival accused him of insulting the parenting skills of people in Bury. The Labour representative further highlighted the perceived failings of the Conservative party in growing the economy and providing opportunities for young people, not only in Bury but across the UK as well.

