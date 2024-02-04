Controversy Surrounds Democratic Delegate James 'Jimmy' Monto III

In a move that has sparked controversy, New York Democratic Party is steadfastly supporting James 'Jimmy' Monto III, a man with a criminal conviction and a weighty debt of $101,000 in back taxes. Monto, who is a pledged delegate for President Biden from New York's 22nd Congressional District, has found an ally in Jay Jacobs, the head of New York's Democratic Party.

Monto's Past and Jacobs' Stance

Monto's past is marked by a conviction for falsifying school business records. Despite this, Jacobs has come forward to defend Monto's appointment as a Biden delegate and his re-election to a council seat. Jacobs invokes the concept of redemption, stating that Monto's conviction was expunged and pointing out his subsequent re-election to a council seat. According to Jacobs, this shows confidence in Monto by local Democratic leaders, justifying his support.

The Voice of Dissent

However, this decision does not sit well with everyone. Former Syracuse Councilwoman Jennifer Schultz has criticized Jacobs' backing of Monto. Schultz, who voted against Monto's appointments, believes that his past actions do not align ethically with the responsibilities of an elected official. Schultz expresses concern for the image of the Democratic Party and President Biden, arguing that Monto's past should disqualify him from positions of public trust.

Monto's Defense

Monto, who has held various leadership roles within the Onondaga County Democratic Committee, pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge out of fear and inexperience. Despite the controversy, he remains a figure of influence within the party, raising questions about the standards and values upheld by the party's leadership.