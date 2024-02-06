Controversy Surrounds Croatian Attorney General Candidate Over Friendly Messages with Corruption Suspect

As the Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) proposes Ivan Turudic, a seasoned judge, for the role of Croatia's new chief attorney general, the nation finds itself embroiled in controversy. Turudic's friendly WhatsApp exchanges with Josipa Plesic, a former state secretary in the Ministry of Administration and a corruption suspect, have come under intense scrutiny, raising questions about the integrity of the nomination process.
The Undercurrents of Controversy
Despite the ensuing controversy, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic remains unwavering in his support for Turudic's appointment. He dismisses the release of the messages as 'judicial voyeurism', denies any evidence of favoritism, and insists on the transparency of the nomination process. Yet, the messages, replete with affectionate nicknames, suggest a closeness between Turudic and Plesic, contradicting their claim of a mere professional acquaintance.
The Divisive Figure of Ivan Turudic
Turudic's reputation is not solely defined by this recent scandal. Known for his ties to the HDZ and friendships with high-profile figures, including Zdravko Mamic, a convicted tax fraudster and former executive director of Dinamo Zagreb, Turudic is a contentious figure. These associations have made his candidacy unacceptable to opposition parties, leading to a deepening political rift.
The Road Ahead
The Croatian parliament is set to vote on the attorney general position, which requires only a simple majority of MPs present. In response to this 'extraordinary situation' in the judicial system, President Zoran Milanovic has proposed a meeting of the National Security Council. Meanwhile, members of the Mozemo! (We Can!) party have taken to the streets in protest. Despite the ongoing controversy, Turudic, with his 30 years of judicial experience, including sentencing former Prime Minister Ivo Sanader to prison for corruption, remains a potent contender for the position.