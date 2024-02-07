Controversy Surrounds British Ambassador's Statements on the Cyprus Issue

British Ambassador in Nicosia, Mr. Irfan Siddiq, finds himself in the eye of a storm following his controversial statements on the Cyprus issue. His remarks, deemed undiplomatic and lacking ethical consideration, have garnered widespread criticism. This diplomatic kerfuffle transpired during the maiden visit of Ms. María Ángela Holguín Cuéllar, the UN Secretary-General's envoy to Cyprus.

Questionable Stance on Turkish Flexibility

Siddiq's assertion that the Turkish side displays flexibility on matters of sovereignty, even without demonstrating full commitment, has raised eyebrows. Critics view this stance as unduly skewed in favor of Turkey. The ambassador's proposition that Nicosia should offer incentives to the Turkish side has only added fuel to the fire.

The British Diplomatic Approach: A Double-Edged Sword?

The diplomatic strategies adopted by Britain, particularly in UNFICYP discussions in New York, seem to uphold an 'equal distance policy.' However, some interpret this as a subtle favoring of Turkey. Siddiq's previous interviews have also hinted at a pessimistic outlook towards the initiatives of newly elected President Christodoulides. He has suggested that the Greek Cypriot side should make more concessions, sparking further controversy.

Nicosia's Discontent and Calls for Action

Nicosia has voiced its dissatisfaction with Siddiq's remarks, leading to calls for action against the ambassador. The possible measures could range from a stern reprimand to his replacement. Furthermore, there is a growing sentiment that the Republic of Cyprus should tie its interests on the island to London's behavior in Cyprus. It is suggested that if the current pace of diplomatic relations persists, Nicosia might consider imposing costs on British interests on the island.