Controversy Sparks Over Maltese Language Centre's Leadership and Legal Deviations

Seven months following the government's announcement about establishing the Centre of the Maltese Language and appointing its first chief executive, a wave of concern sweeps across Malta's linguistic landscape. The appointment, criticized for bypassing qualifications in Maltese, challenges the foundational principles set by the National Council for the Maltese Language in 2005, hinting at potential repercussions for national language planning and the role of qualified professionals within this sector.

Undermining Established Language Laws

The creation of the Centre of the Maltese Language, as outlined in Legal Notice 201/2023, appears to diverge significantly from the intentions of the Maltese Language Act of 2005. This act envisaged the centre as an extension of the National Council for the Maltese Language, focusing on providing resources and supporting the language's development. However, the legal notice repositions the centre as an independent entity with a chief executive appointed directly by the minister, bypassing the council's expertise. This move has sparked a public outcry, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the original law to preserve the integrity of Maltese language planning and policy.

Community and Academic Opposition

The decision has not gone unchallenged. A collective statement from the university's Department of Maltese, student organizations, and various bodies dedicated to the Maltese language's study and development publicly decried the deviation from the act's stipulations. Highlighting the centre's vital role as envisaged by the Maltese Language Act, they argue for a correction that aligns with the law's spirit, emphasizing the necessity of employing experts in Maltese language planning and policy. Their stance underscores a broader concern for the preservation and promotion of Malta's national language in the face of bureaucratic and potentially politicized decisions.

Looking Towards a Resolved Future

The controversy surrounding the Centre of the Maltese Language and its leadership underscores a critical moment for linguistic policy in Malta. It brings to light the essential role of transparency, qualifications, and adherence to established laws in the promotion and preservation of national languages. For the Maltese language to flourish, it must be nurtured by those who possess not only the passion but also the expertise to guide its development. As discussions continue, the hope remains that a resolution will be reached, one that respects the foundational laws and ensures the Maltese Language Council can effectively champion the national language's future.