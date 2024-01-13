Controversy Over Proposed Transformation of San Anton Gardens’ Conservatory

Plans to transform the conservatory at San Anton Gardens, a Grade 1 listed public garden in Malta, have stirred a wave of controversy. Project Green, the organization behind the proposal, has been met with a series of objections submitted to the Planning Authority. Critics fear that the peaceful ambiance of the gardens will be compromised and anticipate potential harm to the site, noise pollution, restricted public access, and worsened traffic and parking issues. They suggest that the proposed plans hint at an eventual commercial use of the garden, requiring amplified music and transportation of catering supplies, which could further damage the already fragile flagstone paths.

The Project Green Proposal

Project Green, however, has stated that the transformed structure will not permit commercial activities, with the restored building intended for educational purposes, art exhibitions, and similar functions. The design involves the use of galvanized white steel, arched glass panes, and decorative ironwork. The aim is to occupy the same footprint as the current dilapidated conservatory, with the intention of preserving the garden’s original layout.

Varied Reactions from the Authorities

Responses from the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage (SCH) and the Design Advisory Committee of the Planning Authority have varied. The SCH has approved the restoration of a bird cage within the proposal. However, the committee has sought further information, finding the project description incomplete and requiring additional details. This variation in responses from the authorities highlights the complexity of the situation, with different entities weighing in on the matter.

A Broader Vision for the Gardens

The plans are part of the government’s broader ambition to rehabilitate and restore the gardens to their former glory. This initiative comes amidst President George Vella’s call for garden restoration and the recent resignation of Project Green’s CEO, Steve Ellul, who plans to run for the European Parliament. In his place, former MFSA CEO Joe Cuschieri has been appointed, marking a new chapter for Project Green and its vision for San Anton Gardens.