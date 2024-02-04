Prince Harry's Visa Sparks Controversy Amid Royal Health Worries

The brewing controversy over Prince Harry's visa application to the U.S. has been thrust into the spotlight once again. This time, it comes backed by a claim from Lee Cohen, a vocal critic of the Biden administration, accusing it of indifference towards the Prince's past drug use admissions. This sentiment resonates with a growing sense of unease among both American and British citizens, as it stirs up questions about loyalty, privilege, and the integrity of the immigration system.

Prince Harry's Visa Application: A Tale of Controversy

At the heart of the matter is Prince Harry's visa application. The Heritage Foundation, a conservative American think tank, has drawn attention to the issue, filing a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

This comes after a Freedom of Information Act request by the organization was rejected. The DHS argued that immigration information is private personal information and should not be disclosed. While the legal wrangling continues, the controversy intensifies, painting a picture of a Prince seeking a new life in America, but entangled in accusations of disloyalty and deception.

The Question of Loyalty

Adding fuel to the fire are Prince Harry's recent actions, particularly his push for Jamaica to become a republic. This move is seen by many as a betrayal of his family and his home country, further complicating his public image. His past drug habits have also been brought into the spotlight, leading to questions about whether these admissions were overlooked in his visa application process.