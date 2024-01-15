Controversy Over Paid Signatures for Constitutional Amendment in the Philippines

In a recent political development in the Philippines, a controversy has sparked over an alleged campaign led by Puwersa ng Bayaning Atleta (PBA) Partylist Representative Margarita “Atty. Migs” Nograles in Davao City. This campaign involves the exchange of money, ranging from P100 to P3,000, for the signatures of constituents on documents related to the proposed amendment of the 1987 Philippine Constitution. This move has been met with strong opposition from key political figures in the country.

Political Opposition

First District Representative Paolo “Pulong” Z. Duterte, the son of former President Rodrigo Duterte, has condemned the initiative. He argues that it serves the interests of a select few looking to retain power, thus undermining the democratic will of the Filipino people. In agreement with his son, Rodrigo Duterte urged citizens not to trade their democratic voice for money. Similarly, Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa warned citizens against accepting payment in exchange for their signatures. His cautionary note emphasized the significance of the country’s future over immediate monetary gain.

The Department of Justice Stand

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has expressed readiness to probe the allegations of bribery linked to the Charter change. However, they emphasized the need for evidence before initiating an inquiry. The DOJ is now waiting for formal letters or correspondents from Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III and other local governments. Pimentel had earlier called for the National Bureau of Investigation to investigate the alleged payment of P100 in exchange for a signature for Charter change through people’s initiative.

Public Reactions

The controversy has triggered a mix of reactions online, with netizens sharing their views and displaying the documents they received. The event underscores the ongoing political tensions and the challenges to democratic processes in the country. It also highlights the struggle for power within the political landscape, with accusations of attempts to manipulate the constitution for personal gain.