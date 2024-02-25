Controversy Mars NNPP Primary in Edo State Over Allegations of Manipulation and Disenfranchisement

The bustling political landscape of Edo State finds itself once again at the center of controversy following the New Nigerian People's Party (NNPP) primary election. The event, which was supposed to spotlight democratic ideals, has instead been marred by accusations of manipulation and disenfranchisement. At the heart of the storm is Mr. Peter Okoeguale, a former aspirant who has raised a serious allegation against the process that saw Pastor Azheme Azena emerge as the party's candidate for the 2024 governorship election.

During a press conference in Benin City, Okoeguale did not mince words as he labeled the NNPP primary election process flawed. He claimed that delegates from Edo South Senatorial District, a demographic he believed would have supported his candidacy, were disenfranchised. The crux of his allegation lies in the accusation that Pastor Azena manipulated the delegate list, inserting his church members in place of the original delegates. Okoeguale's demand is clear: either cancel the election results or declare him the winner. Despite these allegations, Pastor Azena, who recently resigned from the Labour Party citing ill-treatment, won the NNPP primary with 211 votes, with Okoeguale trailing at 100 votes.

Electoral Integrity in Question

The controversy surrounding the NNPP primary in Edo State is not an isolated incident. The political climate in Edo State has been fraught with irregularities and concerns over electoral integrity, particularly evident in the rescheduling of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary due to overlapping claims of victory and credibility issues. This pattern of electoral disputes raises questions about the adherence to democratic processes and the safeguarding of electoral integrity in the state's political parties.

In light of the current controversy, there is a pressing need for political stakeholders in Edo State to prioritize peace and the democratic process. The call for a peaceful resolution is echoed by public figures like Bishop Dr. Joseph Ighalo Edoro, who has urged the avoidance of turning Edo State into a 'theatre of war' during the election period. The emphasis on peace and the interests of the Edo people is paramount, as is the need for a transparent and fair election process devoid of violence and manipulation. The allegations made by Okoeguale not only challenge the NNPP's primary election results but also serve as a reminder of the broader issues of electoral integrity that must be addressed to ensure the democratic rights of all citizens are upheld.

The controversy in Edo State's NNPP primary serves as a critical juncture for the party and the state at large. As the 2024 governorship election approaches, the resolution of these allegations and the commitment to a fair and transparent electoral process will be closely watched by voters and political analysts alike. The integrity of democracy in Edo State hangs in the balance, awaiting actions that will either restore faith in the electoral process or further deepen the existing fissures.