en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Controversy Marks First Meeting of Lowndes County Board of Supervisors

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:11 pm EST
Controversy Marks First Meeting of Lowndes County Board of Supervisors

On the first meeting of the 2024 term, the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors in Mississippi found itself embroiled in controversy. The bone of contention was the election of the Board President, a position of significant influence and responsibility. Leroy Brooks, the most senior member of the board hailing from District Five, put forth the name of Jeff Smith from District Four, the second most experienced member, for the presidency. However, the nomination was defeated in a 3 to 2 vote.

Surprising Alliances and Unsuccessful Nominations

New members Matt Furnari from District One and Andy Williamson from District Three, joined forces with Trip Hairston from District One to oppose Smith’s presidency. Following this, Brooks found himself nominated for the position by Smith, but history repeated itself with the motion failing by the same vote count. In a surprising turn of events, Matt Furnari nominated Trip Hairston, who had held the position of Board President for the previous three years. The tide turned in favor of Hairston, who was elected President by another 3 to 2 vote.

Contentions and Departures

Amidst the proceedings, Brooks made his dissatisfaction known. His statements suggested that the decision to retain Hairston as president was predetermined, raising questions about the transparency of the process. Following the vote, Brooks, disgruntled with the proceedings, distanced himself from the meeting.

Presidency and Politics

Addressing the controversy, Hairston emphasized that the decision was not influenced by racial motivations. He further shed light on the nature of political compromise, highlighting it as an integral part of the role. In the wake of the contentious election, Jeff Smith was elected as the Board Vice President, marking the conclusion of a tumultuous day in Lowndes County politics.

0
Politics United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sussex County Council Ushers in the New Year with Re-elections and Key Decisions

By Quadri Adejumo

Dispute Over Compensation Leads to Resignation of Columbus' Public Information Officer

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Master Officer Walt Wyckoff Bids Farewell After 30 Years of Service

By Nimrah Khatoon

Navratilova Slams Trump's January 6th Claims, Reacts to Colorado's Ban

By Mazhar Abbas

Warren County DA Robert Greene: From Law Enforcement to Cannabis Advoc ...
@Law · 2 mins
Warren County DA Robert Greene: From Law Enforcement to Cannabis Advoc ...
heart comment 0
San Mateo Police Arrest Suspect in High-Speed Chase Incident

By Olalekan Adigun

San Mateo Police Arrest Suspect in High-Speed Chase Incident
Political Polarization and Social Unrest: The Fashion Industry’s 2024 Challenge

By Olalekan Adigun

Political Polarization and Social Unrest: The Fashion Industry's 2024 Challenge
Colorado’s Secretary of State Calls for Supreme Court Review of Trump Ballot Case

By BNN Correspondents

Colorado's Secretary of State Calls for Supreme Court Review of Trump Ballot Case
Potential Tax Bill Stirs Hope Amid Hurdles: The Deadline, Funding and Debates

By Ebenezer Mensah

Potential Tax Bill Stirs Hope Amid Hurdles: The Deadline, Funding and Debates
Latest Headlines
World News
Elevate Lead Program: Shaping the Future of Sports Leadership
27 seconds
Elevate Lead Program: Shaping the Future of Sports Leadership
Busting Myths: The Role of Fruits in a Diabetic Diet
55 seconds
Busting Myths: The Role of Fruits in a Diabetic Diet
Colorado Buffaloes' Lampkin Eager for Wildcats Rematch Amidst Impressive Season Start
1 min
Colorado Buffaloes' Lampkin Eager for Wildcats Rematch Amidst Impressive Season Start
Senator John Fetterman: A Personal Journey Through the Shadows of Depression
1 min
Senator John Fetterman: A Personal Journey Through the Shadows of Depression
Santa Ynez Valley High School Wrestling Team Excels at Dinuba Invitational
1 min
Santa Ynez Valley High School Wrestling Team Excels at Dinuba Invitational
Mizzou Triumphs in New Year's Six Bowl: A Landmark Victory Against Ohio State
1 min
Mizzou Triumphs in New Year's Six Bowl: A Landmark Victory Against Ohio State
Sussex County Council Ushers in the New Year with Re-elections and Key Decisions
1 min
Sussex County Council Ushers in the New Year with Re-elections and Key Decisions
A.J. Brown Boosts Team Spirit Amid Eagles' Performance Slump
1 min
A.J. Brown Boosts Team Spirit Amid Eagles' Performance Slump
Josh Liendo: The Well-Rounded Canadian Swimmer Making Waves Internationally
1 min
Josh Liendo: The Well-Rounded Canadian Swimmer Making Waves Internationally
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
2 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
7 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app