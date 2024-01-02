Controversy Leads to Withdrawal of Jason Schofield’s Nomination for Troy City Clerk

In an unexpected turn of events, former Rensselaer County Elections Commissioner, Jason Schofield, has retracted his nomination for the position of Assistant City Clerk in Troy, New York. This decision follows a wave of public disapproval in response to Schofield’s previous guilty plea to 12 federal counts of voter fraud.

Schofield’s Controversial Nomination

The Republican majority on the Troy City Council had initially chosen Schofield for the position, a decision that ignited a firestorm of criticism. Among the critics was Democrat Sue Steele, the council’s incoming president. Steele decried the nomination as ‘unconscionable’, voicing concerns over Schofield’s criminal history and the potential risk associated with him having access to sensitive personal information.

Convictions, Resignation, and Withdrawal

Schofield had pleaded guilty to illicitly using the names and birth dates of other voters to file absentee ballots during the 2021 election. With each count carrying a potential sentence of up to five years in federal prison, Schofield is staring down the barrel of a substantial prison term. His sentencing is scheduled for May 2024. Despite citing recent state legislation that seals certain convictions after a period, Schofield chose to withdraw his name from the nomination.

The Defense of the Majority Leader

In the midst of the controversy, Tom Casey, the incoming 2024 Troy City Council Majority Leader and President Pro-Tempore, came to Schofield’s defense. Casey referenced state legislation that allows specific convictions to be sealed, facilitating employment opportunities for individuals seeking to rebuild their lives. He underlined Schofield’s immediate acceptance of responsibility for his actions and his admirable resume in public service.