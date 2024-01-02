en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Controversy Erupts Over Jason Schofield’s Nomination for Assistant City Clerk Role

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:41 pm EST
Controversy Erupts Over Jason Schofield’s Nomination for Assistant City Clerk Role

In an unexpected turn of events in the city of Troy, Rensselaer County, the Republican majority on the City Council nominated Jason Schofield, a former Elections Commissioner, for the position of Assistant City Clerk. However, this decision ignited a storm of controversy due to Schofield’s checkered past—he pleaded guilty to 12 federal counts of voter fraud in January 2023.

Schofield’s Troubled Past and Controversial Nomination

Schofield, a figure mired in controversy, had previously been implicated in fraudulent absentee ballot applications during the county elections in 2021. Despite his criminal history, the Republican majority on the Council saw fit to nominate him for a public service role, stoking significant opposition. The nomination was particularly criticized by Sue Steele, the incoming Democrat council president. Steele deemed the appointment inappropriate, considering Schofield’s criminal history involving the misuse of personal information for fraudulent voting.

Schofield Withdraws Amid Backlash

Schofield, feeling the heat from the backlash, decided to withdraw his candidacy. His actions, however, did not quell the controversy. The appointment had already set off a debate on the appropriateness of his nomination considering his criminal past. Schofield faces a hefty sentence—up to five years in prison per count—with sentencing scheduled for May 2024.

Defense of Schofield’s Nomination

Despite the controversy, Majority Leader Tom Casey defended the nomination. Casey referenced state laws that allow the sealing of certain convictions to facilitate employment. He underscored Schofield’s intent to rebuild his life post-admission of his crimes. Casey also brought to the fore Schofield’s extensive public service record, despite the latter’s past actions.

The controversy surrounding Schofield’s nomination and subsequent withdrawal has opened up a broader conversation about redemption, public service, and the potential of second chances. It remains to be seen how this will influence future nominations and public service appointments, both in Troy and beyond.

0
Crime Elections Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Minnesota Woman Accused of Embezzling Over $1 Million from Employer

By BNN Correspondents

Putnam County Man Faces Felony Charges for Drunk Driving Incident in Hartland

By Waqas Arain

Controversy Brews in Troy City over Nomination of Former Elections Commissioner

By Israel Ojoko

Ex-Elections Commissioner Schofield Withdraws from City Clerk Nomination Amidst Controversy

By Shivani Chauhan

Hudson Valley Resident Arrested for Felony Drunk Driving ...
@Crime · 2 mins
Hudson Valley Resident Arrested for Felony Drunk Driving ...
heart comment 0
Ex-Elections Commissioner Jason Schofield Withdraws City Clerk Candidacy Amid Controversy

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Ex-Elections Commissioner Jason Schofield Withdraws City Clerk Candidacy Amid Controversy
Ex-Elections Commissioner Schofield Withdraws Candidacy Amid Controversy

By BNN Correspondents

Ex-Elections Commissioner Schofield Withdraws Candidacy Amid Controversy
Controversy Leads to Jason Schofield’s Withdrawal from Troy City Council Role

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Controversy Leads to Jason Schofield's Withdrawal from Troy City Council Role
Oklahoma Homeowner Thwarts Burglary Attempt: Three Arrested

By BNN Correspondents

Oklahoma Homeowner Thwarts Burglary Attempt: Three Arrested
Latest Headlines
World News
Flu, COVID-19 Cases Surge in Tennessee and Virginia: Emphasis on Prevention
27 seconds
Flu, COVID-19 Cases Surge in Tennessee and Virginia: Emphasis on Prevention
Record Payouts from California Boxers' Pension Plan Reveals Greater Unclaimed Benefits
31 seconds
Record Payouts from California Boxers' Pension Plan Reveals Greater Unclaimed Benefits
Mississippi Council on Developmental Disabilities Offers $200K in Grant Funding
1 min
Mississippi Council on Developmental Disabilities Offers $200K in Grant Funding
ESPN Apologizes for Accidental Broadcast Mishap During Sugar Bowl
1 min
ESPN Apologizes for Accidental Broadcast Mishap During Sugar Bowl
Asda Recalls Apple & Pear Juice Drink Over Metal Contamination Fears
1 min
Asda Recalls Apple & Pear Juice Drink Over Metal Contamination Fears
Controversy Brews in Troy City over Nomination of Former Elections Commissioner
2 mins
Controversy Brews in Troy City over Nomination of Former Elections Commissioner
Governor Parson Upholds Justice: Pardons 29, Denies 77 Clemency Applications
2 mins
Governor Parson Upholds Justice: Pardons 29, Denies 77 Clemency Applications
Voter Fraud Convict Jason Schofield Withdraws from City Clerk Nomination Amid Backlash
2 mins
Voter Fraud Convict Jason Schofield Withdraws from City Clerk Nomination Amid Backlash
Minnesota Steps onto the Ice with a New PWHL Franchise
2 mins
Minnesota Steps onto the Ice with a New PWHL Franchise
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
57 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app