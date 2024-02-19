Controversy Erupts Over Appointment of Dr. Babajide Salako as MLSCN Chair

In a move that has sparked a heated debate, Dr. Babajide Salako, a physician by profession, has been appointed as the Board Chairperson of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN). This appointment has been met with considerable opposition due to Salako's background, which does not meet the criteria set by the MLSCN Act of 2003. The Act explicitly states that the Chairperson must be a Fellow of the MLSCN with at least five years of post-qualification experience, chosen from a list of Fellows provided by the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN).

Violating the MLSCN Act: An Unprecedented Move

The appointment of Dr. Salako contravenes the provisions outlined in Section 3, subsection 1(a) of the MLSCN Act CAP (M25) LFN 2004. This Act mandates that the Chairperson must be a 'qualified Fellow of the council with five years post qualification experience.' The recent appointment has raised questions about the legality and propriety of the decision, leading to criticism from the Medical Laboratory Science Community.

AMLSN's Firm Stand Against The Appointment

In a press conference held in Abuja, Dr. Casmir Ifeanyi, President of the AMLSN, expressed strong opposition to Dr. Salako's appointment. He emphasized that the appointment did not adhere to the criteria outlined in the MLSCN Act. The association has urged President Bola Tinubu to revoke Salako's appointment and nominate a qualified replacement in compliance with the law.

Call For An Investigation Into The Appointment Process

Apart from requesting the revocation of Salako's appointment, the AMLSN has also called for an investigation by the National Assembly into the appointment process. The association has stressed the importance of adhering to legislative laws and procedures, and the necessity to uphold meritocracy and respect for established guidelines in such appointments.