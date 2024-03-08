Controversy Erupts as Reserved Seat MNAs Take Oath Amid Sunni Ittehad Council Protest

ISLAMABAD: In a session marked by protest and controversy, newly notified members of Pakistan's National Assembly, representing reserved seats for women and minorities, took their oaths on Friday despite objections from the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC). The SIC's contention, grounded in a supposed Peshawar High Court (PHC) order, was dismissed by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, who, supported by the Attorney General's opinion, declared the ceremony in line with constitutional mandates. Amidst these tumultuous proceedings, the assembly found unity in adopting a resolution that paid homage to Benazir Bhutto, celebrating her indelible mark on democracy, women empowerment, and social justice.

Oath Amidst Opposition

The ceremony, intended to induct members into the assembly, was met with immediate resistance from SIC members who gathered in front of the Speaker’s rostrum. Barrister Gohar Ali of the SIC articulated the group's stance, asserting the oath-taking was both a contempt of court and a constitutional violation, referencing a restraint by the Peshawar High Court. However, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq clarified that no official communication from either the PHC or the Election Commission of Pakistan had been received. The Speaker further relayed the Attorney General's advice, which indicated proceeding with the oath-taking would not constitute contempt of court, essentially paving the way for the ceremony to continue.

Resolution in Memory of Benazir Bhutto

Despite the protest, a moment of bipartisanship emerged as the National Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution honoring the late Benazir Bhutto. Moved by Sehar Kamran, the resolution acknowledged Bhutto as a paragon of courage, resilience, and dedication to democratic ideals, women empowerment, and social justice. It pledged to uphold her legacy by advocating for policies that empower women, ensuring equitable opportunities, and eradicating gender discrimination. This resolution underscored the continued relevance of Bhutto's vision in guiding future legislative endeavors aimed at fostering a more inclusive and equitable society.

Looking Ahead

The session, adjourned to Wednesday, leaves several questions unanswered. The primary concern remains the legality and legitimacy of the oath-taking in light of the SIC's claims and the lack of clear communication from judicial bodies. Moreover, the assembly's commitment to upholding Benazir Bhutto's legacy through future policies will be closely watched by both supporters and critics. As the National Assembly navigates these challenges, the balance between honoring past commitments and addressing current controversies will be crucial in shaping Pakistan's legislative and democratic landscape.