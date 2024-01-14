Controversy Erupts as India’s Central Government Revamps EPFO’s Central Board

India’s Central Government has announced an overhaul of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) for the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), igniting a fresh wave of controversy. The revamp has led to the exclusion of representatives from three opposition trade unions: the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), and the All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC).

Major Reshuffling in EPFO’s Central Board of Trustees

The new CBT panel, assigned to a five-year term, will comprise ten members each from employee and employer sectors, as well as delegates from Union and State Labour departments. Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav has assumed the mantle of the board’s Chairman. The decision to exclude INTUC, AITUC, and AIUTUC has spurred a backlash from the union leaders, who decry the move as unjust and argue that it robs a substantial number of workers of their representation.

Centre’s Justification and New Inductions

Centre authorities have defended the exclusion of INTUC on grounds of internal leadership disputes plaguing the union. Replacing the ousted unions, the Centre has welcomed the Trade Union Coordination Centre, the Self Employed Women’s Association, and the National Front of Indian Trade Unions into the panel. In addition, the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), affiliated with the Sangh Parivar, has managed to retain three spots in the CBT.

Repercussions and Future Course of Action

Trade unions that found themselves out of the panel have vowed to challenge the decision, calling for a referendum to accurately determine the membership numbers of each central trade union. The restructuring of the CBT, responsible for administering funds for over 29 crore subscribers, has thus sparked a furore, leaving several unanswered questions and opening the door to potential legal repercussions.