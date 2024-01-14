en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Controversy Erupts as India’s Central Government Revamps EPFO’s Central Board

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:20 pm EST
Controversy Erupts as India’s Central Government Revamps EPFO’s Central Board

India’s Central Government has announced an overhaul of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) for the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), igniting a fresh wave of controversy. The revamp has led to the exclusion of representatives from three opposition trade unions: the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), and the All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC).

Major Reshuffling in EPFO’s Central Board of Trustees

The new CBT panel, assigned to a five-year term, will comprise ten members each from employee and employer sectors, as well as delegates from Union and State Labour departments. Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav has assumed the mantle of the board’s Chairman. The decision to exclude INTUC, AITUC, and AIUTUC has spurred a backlash from the union leaders, who decry the move as unjust and argue that it robs a substantial number of workers of their representation.

Centre’s Justification and New Inductions

Centre authorities have defended the exclusion of INTUC on grounds of internal leadership disputes plaguing the union. Replacing the ousted unions, the Centre has welcomed the Trade Union Coordination Centre, the Self Employed Women’s Association, and the National Front of Indian Trade Unions into the panel. In addition, the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), affiliated with the Sangh Parivar, has managed to retain three spots in the CBT.

Repercussions and Future Course of Action

Trade unions that found themselves out of the panel have vowed to challenge the decision, calling for a referendum to accurately determine the membership numbers of each central trade union. The restructuring of the CBT, responsible for administering funds for over 29 crore subscribers, has thus sparked a furore, leaving several unanswered questions and opening the door to potential legal repercussions.

0
India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
1 min ago
Congress Stalwart Milind Deora Resigns, Ends Family's 55-Year Association with INC
In a significant turn of events in Indian politics, Milind Deora, a prominent figure of the Indian National Congress (INC), has declared his resignation from the primary membership of the party. The move signifies the termination of the Deora family’s 55-year old lineage with the INC, marking an end to an era. Unraveling the Threads
Congress Stalwart Milind Deora Resigns, Ends Family's 55-Year Association with INC
Andhra Cricket Association Gears up for India-England Test Match: A Blend of Anticipation and Innovation
15 mins ago
Andhra Cricket Association Gears up for India-England Test Match: A Blend of Anticipation and Innovation
Global Rice Crisis: The Domino Effect of India's Export Bans
17 mins ago
Global Rice Crisis: The Domino Effect of India's Export Bans
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress, Ending a 55-Year Association
4 mins ago
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress, Ending a 55-Year Association
Retired Educators Turn Passion for Needlework into Entrepreneurial Venture
10 mins ago
Retired Educators Turn Passion for Needlework into Entrepreneurial Venture
Ram Temple Consecration: A Culmination of Cultural Unity and Devotion
11 mins ago
Ram Temple Consecration: A Culmination of Cultural Unity and Devotion
Latest Headlines
World News
Congress Stalwart Milind Deora Resigns, Ends Family's 55-Year Association with INC
1 min
Congress Stalwart Milind Deora Resigns, Ends Family's 55-Year Association with INC
Bristol Mother Shares Daughter's Struggle and Triumph Over Social Media-Induced Mental Health Issues
2 mins
Bristol Mother Shares Daughter's Struggle and Triumph Over Social Media-Induced Mental Health Issues
Australian Open 2024: Anticipated Record-Breaking Attendance and Historic Prize Pool
3 mins
Australian Open 2024: Anticipated Record-Breaking Attendance and Historic Prize Pool
TNA Wrestling's 'Hard to Kill' Event Ushers in New Era
3 mins
TNA Wrestling's 'Hard to Kill' Event Ushers in New Era
J. D. Vance Calls Out Biden on Polish Media Freedom Issue
3 mins
J. D. Vance Calls Out Biden on Polish Media Freedom Issue
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress, Ending a 55-Year Association
4 mins
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress, Ending a 55-Year Association
Iowa Caucuses 2024: Joseph Howe's Return and the Trump Influence
4 mins
Iowa Caucuses 2024: Joseph Howe's Return and the Trump Influence
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
5 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Global 'March for Gaza' Amplifies Call for Peace Amid Escalating Middle East Conflicts
5 mins
Global 'March for Gaza' Amplifies Call for Peace Amid Escalating Middle East Conflicts
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
5 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
5 mins
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
18 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
22 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
27 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
5 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
6 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app