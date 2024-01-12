Controversy Erupts as Achakzai Claims Dr. Mahrang Baloch’s Social Media Accounts Operated from India

In a startling revelation, Caretaker Information Minister of Balochistan, Jan Achakzai, has alleged that the social media accounts of Dr. Mahrang Baloch, chairperson of the Baloch Yakjehti Forum, are operated from India. This accusation underscores the complex interplay between regional politics and social media, as the minister claimed that this manipulation is aiding in terrorist activities.

Unveiling the Veil of Deception

Achakzai, during a media interaction, expressed profound gratitude towards the families of martyrs for unveiling the deceitful actions of some individuals. He targeted Dr. Mahrang Baloch, accusing her of hypocrisy and of aiding in terrorist activities. The minister asserted that her social media maneuverings are not homegrown but are managed from abroad, specifically India.

Foreign Funding Allegations

Achakzai didn’t limit his accusations to social media control. He further accused Dr. Baloch of receiving foreign funding, promising that evidence supporting this claim would soon be disclosed. Such allegations, if confirmed, could have far-reaching implications for Baloch and the Baloch Yakjehti Forum.

Recognition and Response

Underscoring the resilience of the people of Balochistan, Achakzai stated that they have recognized the adversaries of the state. He assured that legal action would be initiated against those responsible for the martyrdom of 340 individuals in the previous year. In a heartfelt tribute, Achakzai honored the security forces for their sacrifices in maintaining peace and security in Pakistan. He reiterated Balochistan’s integral status within Pakistan, promising to thwart the enemy’s malign objectives.