Controversy Brews in Troy City over Nomination of Former Elections Commissioner

In a politically charged environment, the Republican majority of the Troy City Council stirred controversy when they nominated Jason Schofield, a former Elections Commissioner who had pleaded guilty to multiple counts of voter fraud, for the role of Assistant City Clerk in Rensselaer County’s Troy City. The nomination was met with vehement opposition, primarily from Democrats and incoming council president Sue Steele, leading to Schofield withdrawing his nomination.

Schofield’s Checkered Past

The roots of this controversy lie in Schofield’s admission of guilt to 12 federal counts of voter fraud in January 2023. These charges stemmed from his illicit use of voters’ personal information to file fraudulent absentee ballots during the 2021 elections. Schofield, who was serving as the Elections Commissioner of Rensselaer County Republicans then, had to step down from his position as a result.

Opposition and Withdrawal

The nomination was instantly met with widespread opposition and criticism. The loudest disapproval came from the Democrats, particularly from the incoming council president Sue Steele. Steele slammed the nomination as “unconscionable”, citing the risk of Schofield having access to potentially sensitive information given his history of fraud. Following this backlash, Schofield decided to withdraw his nomination, a decision confirmed by Troy City Council majority leader Tom Casey.

Casey’s Defense and Schofield’s Future

Despite the controversy, Casey defended the nomination, citing a state legislation that seals certain convictions over time to help individuals find employment. He underscored Schofield’s willingness to take responsibility for his actions and his attempts to rebuild his life. However, without the support from Democratic council members, the nomination could not proceed. Schofield, who has a lengthy record of public service, is awaiting sentencing in May 2024, with each count carrying a potential sentence of up to five years in federal prison.