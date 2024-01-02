en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Controversy Brews in Troy City over Nomination of Former Elections Commissioner

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:41 pm EST
Controversy Brews in Troy City over Nomination of Former Elections Commissioner

In a politically charged environment, the Republican majority of the Troy City Council stirred controversy when they nominated Jason Schofield, a former Elections Commissioner who had pleaded guilty to multiple counts of voter fraud, for the role of Assistant City Clerk in Rensselaer County’s Troy City. The nomination was met with vehement opposition, primarily from Democrats and incoming council president Sue Steele, leading to Schofield withdrawing his nomination.

Schofield’s Checkered Past

The roots of this controversy lie in Schofield’s admission of guilt to 12 federal counts of voter fraud in January 2023. These charges stemmed from his illicit use of voters’ personal information to file fraudulent absentee ballots during the 2021 elections. Schofield, who was serving as the Elections Commissioner of Rensselaer County Republicans then, had to step down from his position as a result.

Opposition and Withdrawal

The nomination was instantly met with widespread opposition and criticism. The loudest disapproval came from the Democrats, particularly from the incoming council president Sue Steele. Steele slammed the nomination as “unconscionable”, citing the risk of Schofield having access to potentially sensitive information given his history of fraud. Following this backlash, Schofield decided to withdraw his nomination, a decision confirmed by Troy City Council majority leader Tom Casey.

Casey’s Defense and Schofield’s Future

Despite the controversy, Casey defended the nomination, citing a state legislation that seals certain convictions over time to help individuals find employment. He underscored Schofield’s willingness to take responsibility for his actions and his attempts to rebuild his life. However, without the support from Democratic council members, the nomination could not proceed. Schofield, who has a lengthy record of public service, is awaiting sentencing in May 2024, with each count carrying a potential sentence of up to five years in federal prison.

0
Crime Politics United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Minnesota Woman Accused of Embezzling Over $1 Million from Employer

By BNN Correspondents

Putnam County Man Faces Felony Charges for Drunk Driving Incident in Hartland

By Waqas Arain

Ex-Elections Commissioner Schofield Withdraws from City Clerk Nomination Amidst Controversy

By Shivani Chauhan

Controversy Erupts Over Jason Schofield's Nomination for Assistant City Clerk Role

By BNN Correspondents

Hudson Valley Resident Arrested for Felony Drunk Driving ...
@Crime · 1 min
Hudson Valley Resident Arrested for Felony Drunk Driving ...
heart comment 0
Ex-Elections Commissioner Jason Schofield Withdraws City Clerk Candidacy Amid Controversy

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Ex-Elections Commissioner Jason Schofield Withdraws City Clerk Candidacy Amid Controversy
Ex-Elections Commissioner Schofield Withdraws Candidacy Amid Controversy

By BNN Correspondents

Ex-Elections Commissioner Schofield Withdraws Candidacy Amid Controversy
Controversy Leads to Jason Schofield’s Withdrawal from Troy City Council Role

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Controversy Leads to Jason Schofield's Withdrawal from Troy City Council Role
Oklahoma Homeowner Thwarts Burglary Attempt: Three Arrested

By BNN Correspondents

Oklahoma Homeowner Thwarts Burglary Attempt: Three Arrested
Latest Headlines
World News
Mississippi Council on Developmental Disabilities Offers $200K in Grant Funding
22 seconds
Mississippi Council on Developmental Disabilities Offers $200K in Grant Funding
ESPN Apologizes for Accidental Broadcast Mishap During Sugar Bowl
41 seconds
ESPN Apologizes for Accidental Broadcast Mishap During Sugar Bowl
Asda Recalls Apple & Pear Juice Drink Over Metal Contamination Fears
47 seconds
Asda Recalls Apple & Pear Juice Drink Over Metal Contamination Fears
Governor Parson Upholds Justice: Pardons 29, Denies 77 Clemency Applications
53 seconds
Governor Parson Upholds Justice: Pardons 29, Denies 77 Clemency Applications
Voter Fraud Convict Jason Schofield Withdraws from City Clerk Nomination Amid Backlash
54 seconds
Voter Fraud Convict Jason Schofield Withdraws from City Clerk Nomination Amid Backlash
Minnesota Steps onto the Ice with a New PWHL Franchise
54 seconds
Minnesota Steps onto the Ice with a New PWHL Franchise
UCLA Men's Basketball Team Gears Up for Crucial Stanford Game
56 seconds
UCLA Men's Basketball Team Gears Up for Crucial Stanford Game
Asda Urgently Recalls Juice Drink Over Metal Contamination Concerns
1 min
Asda Urgently Recalls Juice Drink Over Metal Contamination Concerns
Lahore: Health Ministers Convene on Drug Court Chairmanship, AI Transforms Medical Research
1 min
Lahore: Health Ministers Convene on Drug Court Chairmanship, AI Transforms Medical Research
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
56 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app