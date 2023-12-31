en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Controversy Brews in Maharashtra Over Potential Relocation of Tourism Project to Gujarat

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 8:16 am EST
Controversy Brews in Maharashtra Over Potential Relocation of Tourism Project to Gujarat

In a fresh political dispute in Maharashtra, the potential relocation of a notable tourism project has sparked controversy. The project, involving a battery-operated submersible vehicle in the Arabian Sea, was approved by the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation in 2018 and received financial backing in the 2019 state budget. The bone of contention is the claim by Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Vaibhav Naik that the project is likely to be moved to Gujarat. Yet, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has vehemently refuted this claim, assuring the project will remain in Maharashtra.

Potential Shift Raises Political Tensions

The controversy was set in motion when Vaibhav Naik, a member of the Shiv Sena, expressed his concerns over the potential relocation of the tourism project. His party colleague, Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut, echoed these worries, calling for clarification on the matter. Raut accused the potential shift of being a ‘broad daylight dacoity,’ claiming it would rob Marathi people of job opportunities.

Government Denies Accusations

In response to the allegations, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured that the project, which he insists rightfully belongs to Maharashtra, would not be relocated. He dismissed Naik’s claims as unfounded and promised that the submersible vehicle project would remain in its place.

Previous Relocations and Current Assurances

The opposition has previously pointed fingers at the Shinde government for allegedly allowing other industries, including diamond, Vedanta-Foxconn, Tata-Airbus, and a bulk drug park, to be relocated to Gujarat. These accusations have either been denied by the government or met with claims of inability to prevent such relocations. Despite the past allegations, Chief Minister Shinde insists that the submersible vehicle project is secure in Maharashtra. He affirmed that he has discussed the matter with the state’s industries minister, Uday Samant, to ensure the project’s future.

0
Economy India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Barbados Sees Cautious Spending During New Year's Celebrations

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Persistent Contraction in China's Manufacturing Sector Despite Optimism

By Aqsa Younas Rana

A Glimmer of Stability: The Outlook for the Pakistani Rupee in January 2023

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Afghanistan's National Currency Shows Unprecedented Stability Amid Cha ...
@Afghanistan · 21 mins
Afghanistan's National Currency Shows Unprecedented Stability Amid Cha ...
heart comment 0
Pakistan’s IT sector scales new heights, marking a paradigm shift in the nation’s economy

By Rizwan Shah

Pakistan's IT sector scales new heights, marking a paradigm shift in the nation's economy
China’s Factory Activity Hits Six-Month Low Amid Weak Demand

By Geeta Pillai

China's Factory Activity Hits Six-Month Low Amid Weak Demand
Bermuda Government Announces Tax Reforms and Revitalization of Morgan’s Point in Annual Budget

By Mazhar Abbas

Bermuda Government Announces Tax Reforms and Revitalization of Morgan's Point in Annual Budget
Navigating the Economic Crossroads: The UK’s Financial Landscape at the Close of 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Navigating the Economic Crossroads: The UK's Financial Landscape at the Close of 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Israeli Government Approves Ministerial Rotation Amidst Ongoing War with Hamas
1 min
Israeli Government Approves Ministerial Rotation Amidst Ongoing War with Hamas
China's President Xi Jinping Commits to Advancement and Reunification in New Year Address
5 mins
China's President Xi Jinping Commits to Advancement and Reunification in New Year Address
ABC's New Year's Eve Broadcast: A Mixture of Applause and Criticism
5 mins
ABC's New Year's Eve Broadcast: A Mixture of Applause and Criticism
National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Advocates for Sanitary Workers' Rights and Wages
5 mins
National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Advocates for Sanitary Workers' Rights and Wages
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
6 mins
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
6 mins
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
New Year's Resolutions: The Psychology and Power of Personal Growth
7 mins
New Year's Resolutions: The Psychology and Power of Personal Growth
No Labels Advocates for Third-Party Presidential Candidate Amid Political Discontent
7 mins
No Labels Advocates for Third-Party Presidential Candidate Amid Political Discontent
'Transforming Political Campaigns': AI and Big Data Reshaping Africa's Political Landscape
13 mins
'Transforming Political Campaigns': AI and Big Data Reshaping Africa's Political Landscape
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
6 mins
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
6 mins
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
27 mins
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
1 hour
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
2 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
2 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
3 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app