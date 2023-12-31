Controversy Brews in Maharashtra Over Potential Relocation of Tourism Project to Gujarat

In a fresh political dispute in Maharashtra, the potential relocation of a notable tourism project has sparked controversy. The project, involving a battery-operated submersible vehicle in the Arabian Sea, was approved by the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation in 2018 and received financial backing in the 2019 state budget. The bone of contention is the claim by Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Vaibhav Naik that the project is likely to be moved to Gujarat. Yet, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has vehemently refuted this claim, assuring the project will remain in Maharashtra.

Potential Shift Raises Political Tensions

The controversy was set in motion when Vaibhav Naik, a member of the Shiv Sena, expressed his concerns over the potential relocation of the tourism project. His party colleague, Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut, echoed these worries, calling for clarification on the matter. Raut accused the potential shift of being a ‘broad daylight dacoity,’ claiming it would rob Marathi people of job opportunities.

Government Denies Accusations

In response to the allegations, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured that the project, which he insists rightfully belongs to Maharashtra, would not be relocated. He dismissed Naik’s claims as unfounded and promised that the submersible vehicle project would remain in its place.

Previous Relocations and Current Assurances

The opposition has previously pointed fingers at the Shinde government for allegedly allowing other industries, including diamond, Vedanta-Foxconn, Tata-Airbus, and a bulk drug park, to be relocated to Gujarat. These accusations have either been denied by the government or met with claims of inability to prevent such relocations. Despite the past allegations, Chief Minister Shinde insists that the submersible vehicle project is secure in Maharashtra. He affirmed that he has discussed the matter with the state’s industries minister, Uday Samant, to ensure the project’s future.